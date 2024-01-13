close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees, 15m Ram Mandir picture to PM Modi

Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees, 15m Ram Mandir picture to PM Modi

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 13, 2024 01:20 AM IST

Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees of consecration ceremony

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) The soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during the digging of the foundation will be packed in boxes and presented to the guests attending the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust said on Friday.

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Ayodhya: Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be here for the event will be presented with a 15-metre picture of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya packed in a jute bag that also carries the photograph of the temple, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: Who are 4 Shankaracharyas refusing to attend Ram Mandir event on Jan 22?

The trust member said arrangements are being made to present memorable gifts to more than 11,000 guests and invitees to the consecration ceremony.

Apart from the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi, the guests will be presented 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos made with desi ghee as prasad, he added.

Also read- Not received invitation for Ram Mandir consecration: Akhilesh Yadav

The trust member said that the gifts to the invitees would comprise two boxes, one containing motichoor laddoos as prasad and a sacred tulsi leaf, while the other would contain soil that was recovered during the digging of the Ram Janmabhoomi land.

The gift boxes will also have water from Saryu river packed in a bottle and religious books provided by the Gita Press of Gorakhpur, he said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has stepped up preparations to welcome eminent personalities and guests invited to the ceremony, he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On