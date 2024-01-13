Not received invitation for Ram Mandir consecration: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday that he had not received any invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 and added: “Please do not insult us in the name of Lord Ram”. Akhilesh was replying to the media’s query whether or not he had received the invitation. (HT FILE)

Akhilesh was replying to the media’s query whether or not he had received the invitation. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event held at the party office on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda which is observed as National Youth Day.

Akhilesh said: “Do not insult us in the name of Lord Ram. Someone said I got the invitation. Then the truth surfaced that there was no invite. It was an invite sent through a courier service which had not reached yet. Then before reaching here I checked if any courier arrived and also asked people at the party office . Those who claim that the courier was sent, please get us the courier service receipt so that we may track it”.

Alok Kumar, international working president of the VHP had said in Delhi on Tuesday: “Sometime back I had read his (Akhilesh’s) statement wherein he was quoted as saying that ‘If he gets an invitation for the ceremony, he will go’, so we invited him. Then I read another statement of his saying ‘If Bhagwan Ram Ji calls, then I will go’. So now I am eagerly waiting to know if Ram ji calls the Samajwadi Party and its president . If not called, then it will be clear to people that Bhagwan Ram does not want (them)”.