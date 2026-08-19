‘Will reveal corruption files… don’t force me': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay warns DMK over claims of irregularities
CM Vijay's public works minister, Aadhav Arjuna, had on Tuesday told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the government will soon release a detailed White Paper.
A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between DMK and TVK leaders over an alleged tender to relocate the chief minister's office, another tense situation erupted over alleged irregularities in road-laying works. The tension prompted CM C Joseph Vijay to warn that he would reveal "corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time."
On Tuesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader EV Velu engaged in a war of words with Tamil Nadu's public works minister Aadhav Arjuna over alleged irregularities in a ₹5.54-crore tender issued for relocating CM's office. Another ruckus erupted in the Assembly on Wednesday over alleged discrepancies in road-laying works, with both TVK and DMK trading barbs.
Amid the heated debate, chief minister Vijay said, "I will reveal the corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time. I have two files on my desk. Don't force me to do it now."
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Row over relocating CM office
DMK MLA Velu had raised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to shift the CMO in the Assembly on Tuesday, pointing out that the tender process was published in a newspaper but not on the official website.
Velu alleged that people working in the Secretariat had asked him where they would rest and eat if the chief minister were to take over the place. He urged CM Vijay to take "this into consideration."
Fort St George in Chennai currently houses the chief minister's office and the state Legislative Assembly. The plan is to shift the CMO to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, a 10-storey building constructed by late former CM Kalaignar, in the same Secretariat complex.
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TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna dismissed the allegation levelled by Velu, terming it as an attempt to plant doubt while appearing friendly.
He said the decision to relocate the CM's office was due to the lack of basic amenities in the current space and of a reception area for foreign delegations and other dignitaries who visit the Secretariat to meet the chief minister.
Defending CM Vijay, Arjuna said the decision was not for the TVK chief's personal luxury, adding that he's so humble he would be comfortable even in a hotel or a van.
Arjuna had further clarified that the tender process was not yet completed, which is why he said, it was not published. He also cited contractrors' move to increase prices if the Schedule of Rates for the tender was made public immediately.
The TVK minister said the CM Vijay-led government will soon release a detailed White Paper in this regard.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More