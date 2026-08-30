Odisha to deduct maintenance from salaries of govt employees who default: CM
The amount will then be deducted from the salary and transferred electronically to the bank account of the employee’s wife or children
The Mohan Majhi government will directly deduct court-ordered maintenance payments from the salaries of government employees who fail to pay it to their wives or children regularly, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday.
A press release from CMO said the state government has directed departmental drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to deduct the amount specified by family courts from the monthly salaries of employees who default on maintenance or alimony payments and transfer it electronically to the bank accounts of their wives or children.
The decision follows repeated complaints received during the CM’s public grievance hearings, with two to three cases relating to non-payment of maintenance were brought at each hearing.
“There are government employees in the state who are committing contempt of court and, at the same time, doing injustice to their wives and children. This is absolutely unacceptable to the state government,” Majhi said.
Under the new guidelines, when a court orders a government employee to pay maintenance or alimony, the departmental drawing and disbursing officer will factor the court-ordered amount into the employee’s monthly salary bill.
The amount will then be deducted from the salary and transferred electronically to the bank account of the employee’s wife or children. CMO officials said the government aims to ensure that maintenance reaches the intended beneficiaries directly and that government employees cannot easily evade their obligations.
During CM grievance cell hearings, there were several such complaints of some government employees failing to comply with court orders. The CM directed that the court-ordered maintenance provisions be integrated into Odisha’s Human Resource Management System (HRMS), the automated system for managing government employees.
The integration is expected to make the process more systematic and reduce delays in implementing court orders, the CMO said. “The system would not only improve compliance with court orders but also help reduce the financial hardship faced by women and children whose maintenance payments have been withheld,” it said.
The CMO said the new mechanism would ensure that court-ordered payments are made without requiring the affected women or children to repeatedly pursue the defaulting employee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More