Odisha: Utkal University files FIR, orders probe into alleged question paper leak

Utkal University authorities have formally filed a complaint with the cyber police and formed a special committee to investigate after question papers were allegedly available before examinations in Odisha, Controller of Examinations Dr Hrushikesh Nayak said. A special committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor will probe the matter, Nayak said, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

Students from around 300 colleges are appearing for the second-semester examinations, which began on September 12. Advance copies of Plus III second-semester examination papers were reportedly circulating on social media a day before the scheduled tests at Odisha’s oldest state university.

“It affects our preparation and puts us under pressure about when the examination will be held again and what questions will be asked,” a student said.

A special committee headed by the vice-chancellor will probe the matter, Nayak said, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

“The matter will be investigated under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor. The authenticity of the claims will be verified. If it is established that the question papers were actually leaked, the examinations will be conducted again,” he said.

As per the existing procedure, question papers are sealed at the university and sent to the respective colleges. The sealed packets are opened only 30 minutes before the examination begins.

The university will examine the entire chain of custody to establish where the security lapse occurred and how the papers became available before the scheduled examinations, Nayak said.