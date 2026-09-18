‘Envelope mein bharr ke kya aaya?’: CJP's dig after EC order granting symbol to TMC rebel faction
In an order on Friday, the poll panel assigned the 'Envelope' symbol to the rival TMC group. The decision applies to the upcoming bypolls.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday after it assigned the “Envelope” election symbol to the breakaway TMC group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee. Reacting to ECI’s decision to suspend the use of the TMC's name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, Das said that the “jokes just write themselves”.
In a post on X, Das wrote, “‘Envelope’ symbol for TMC defectors. Envelope mein bharr ke kya aaya tha? The jokes just write themselves in this country.”
What was the ECI order?
The Election Commission, in a directive issued late Thursday, barred both factions of the Trinamool Congress, led by former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, from using the party's name, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), or its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol in the upcoming bypolls.
Deep Dive
The two groups were also instructed to submit their choices for new names and symbols by Friday morning.
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In an order on Friday, the poll panel approved 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' as the name for Mamata Banerjee's faction and 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' for the rival group. The decision applies to the upcoming bypolls.
The Mamata-led faction received the 'Football Player' symbol, while the rebel group was assigned the 'Envelope' symbol.
The bypolls in Nandigram, East Medinipur district, and Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, will take place on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.
Mamata Banerjee slams ECI order
Mamata Banerjee criticised the EC's decision on Friday, describing it as an unconstitutional action motivated by political vendetta.
"We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party," she said.
She also warned those currently in power, alleging that the EC's decision derived from politically planned interference.
"They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi nahi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga' (Will neither let you keep the name nor the symbol). Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations," she added.
With inputs from agencies
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