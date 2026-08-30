Nepal flash flood live updates: 734 dead, 2500 missing; Bhotekoshi river water level rises again

"The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi river has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in a statement.

Here are the top points:

Death toll rises: Death toll reaches 734 in Nepal flash floods; nearly 2,500 still missing, news agency PTI reported.

100+ trapped in tunnels: More than 100 hydropower workers remain trapped; India and China have sent specialised rescue teams.

Reconstruction to cost billions: Nepal expects the disaster recovery bill to run into billions of dollars and seeks international support.

India steps up glacier monitoring: Uttarakhand is monitoring Himalayan glaciers and glacial lakes after the disaster was linked to a glacial collapse.

Global aid pours in: US, Canada, UK, UN, EU and IFRC have pledged millions in humanitarian aid, while China offered assistance.