Nepal floods LIVE: High alert sounded as water rises in Bhotekoshi; race against time to find 3,000 missing

Residents in Nepal also received fresh flood warnings on their mobile phones as water level in the Bhotekoshi River rose, the Associated Press reported. The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream. Officials also flagged a "high risk of flash floods" in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

Rescue efforts continue

Many countries, including India, China and Republic of Korea have sent tunnel rescue teams to evacuate and rescue those trapped inside tunnels. Nepal’s foreign ministry said its immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate missing persons, rescue those trapped, provide urgent relief to survivors, and ensure that affected Nepali and foreign nationals receive appropriate assistance and support.

149 Indians rescued in Nepal so far

As efforts continue to be made to find those missing, the ministry of external affairs on Sunday shared information of 149 Indians being rescued in Nepal.

“Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable,” an MEA release dated August 29 had said.

India’s aid to Nepal

India was among the first major nations to deliver aid to Nepal after devastating flash floods left many dead and thousands missing, and is stepping up its relief efforts.

New Delhi has now rushed more than 68 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to the neighbouring country, delivered across four military flights. The swift aid delivery is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on the “Neighbourhood First” policy.

HT reported on Friday that India was the first country to physically deliver aid to Nepal after the disaster, reinforcing India's "first responder" tag and reflecting its growing record of delivering aid and assistance to disaster-hit countries such as Türkiye and Syria to Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday offered special prayers for the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Tibet and Nepal on August 26, leaving a trail of death and destruction, news agency ANI reported.

The prayers were offered during a long-life prayer ceremony held at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground in Leh, Ladakh, where the Dalai Lama expressed deep concern over the tragedy and prayed for those who lost their lives, those still missing, and people affected by the disaster.