3 masked men burgle Alka Lamba's father's home in Delhi; Congress leader shares CCTV footage

Lamba shared the video of the incident, which was caught on the CCTV camera mounted outside her father's house. In one of the clips, two men are seen entering the home in daylight, while a third is seen with a motorbike at a distance. One of the men is carrying a black backpack.

Congress leader Alka Lamba's father's home in Delhi was allegedly robbed early on Sunday, as three masked men broke into the house and fled with cash and jewellery, police said.

In posts on her official X handle, Lamba, president of All India Mahila Congress, said three men had broken into the house of her 88-year-old father. She said the thieves had “fled” with her father's savings, questioning the safety of people in Delhi.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the incident took place in Tagore Garden under Rajouri Garden police station area, and a case was registered in connection with it. The police is examining CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas to trace the suspects.

After the two men enter the house, the third man is also seen walking towards the gate and entering the property. All three have a covering over their face, with only their eyes visible. In another clip from the CCTV footage which was shared by Lamba on X, the men are seen leaving the house, leaving the outer gate ajar. They then sit on the motorbike parked at a distance and drive away.

“…They stole all the savings and took them away - in the capital Delhi, now no one is safe even in their own home, nor are their homes safe anymore; thieves and criminals have no fear of anyone left,” Lamba claimed. She further added that criminals in Delhi were “emboldened.”

In another post, the Congress leader said that the CCTV footage from outside her father's home shows that the three masked men had entered the house at 6.15 am. She said that the suspects had “fled on single bike” after “clearing everything out in ten minutes.”

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“Afterward, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed throughout the entire neighborhood,” Lamba said, adding that the police can “easily reach” the suspects by investigating every CCTV in the area. She said the first link had already been handed over to the cops.

Lamba mentioned the Delhi Police, deputy commissioner of police North West and the commissioner of police in her posts.