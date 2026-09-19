‘Tight slap on his face’: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after ABVP's big win in DUSU elections

While the ABVP – affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – marked a big win in Delhi University Students' Union elections on Saturday, the NSUI – student wing of the Congress party – suffered a major setback as it drew blank. DUSU President Yash Dabas (L) who defeated NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena (R)

ABVP's Yash Dabas secured the president's post and the RSS affiliate party also clinched two other top posts. Interestingly, Deepanshu Shokeen, who won the vice president post as an Independent candidate, was denied a ticket by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI’s Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Shokeen won the vice-president’s post with 30,615 votes. The NSUI drew a blank, though its candidates lost the posts of president and joint secretary by narrow margins.

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi won the secretary's post, while Lakshya Raj Singh secured the joint secretary's post.

A closely watched contest in student politics, ABVP's big win drew major political reactions as the BJP took potshots at the Congress given LoP Rahul Gandhi's recent youth outreach campaign under ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’.

Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary, while the NSUI had secured the vice-president's post.

Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated the ABVP and said the win 'reflects the unwavering trust of the youth in the council's ideology of "Nation First" and its commitment to student welfare.'.