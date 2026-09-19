Rahul Gandhi says ‘system has captured entire country’ at Indore event; MP CM calls him ‘careless politician’

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the “system” had captured the country, adding that did “not want students who ask questions.” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the "system" at an event in Indore. Later, MP CM Mohan Yadav hit back at the Lok Sabha LoP. (PTI/ANI) At the latest ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Gandhi flagged the vacancy in teachers' posts in the country, while stating that students are the future of India. He further held an interaction with the students, wherein some of them also raised the issue of a 13 per cent quota in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read | ‘TMC formed after breaking away from Congress’: BJP's reminder to Rahul Gandhi amid symbol row Responding to Gandhi's speech, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav called him “a careless politician”, claiming he had visited the state “without adequate preparation.” ‘System feels threatened by students’: Rahul While addressing the youth, Gandhi said, “The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions.” He mentioned Union home minister Amit Shah during the speech.

“A student asks how Amit Shah’s son became the Chairman of the Cricket Association. A student asks how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India,” he said. Gandhi said students also question why “the judiciary and other institutions fail to do their jobs or why the Election Commission isn't performing its duties.” “That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'andhbhakts'. An ‘andhbhakt’ is the antithesis of a student,” the Congress MP said. “While a student asks questions and remains curious, an ‘andhbhakt’ lives in a delusional world of their own,” Gandhi added. Also Read | ‘Why is Rahul opposing?’ Govt functionary says Chidambaram, 4 other Congress MPs backed UPI revenue framework ‘Should have had factual information’: MP CM Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav said Gandhi “should have had factual information” on the issue raised at the event. “The way he came to Madhya Pradesh without adequate preparation and conducted his programmes once again proved that he is a careless politician, which is consistent with his character,” Yadav said. Yadav claimed that the questions raised by Gandhi “are issues for which his own governments were responsible”, saying that the UPA government was in power during 2012-2013.