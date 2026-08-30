Woman’s body found under train seat in Karnataka; probe underway: Police

A woman’s body was found concealed under a seat in the women’s compartment of a train after it reached Dharwad in Karnataka from Solapur in Maharashtra on Sunday, leading railway police to register a murder case. Police are also attempting to identify the woman and reconstruct her movements before she boarded the train. (Representational/HT Photo)

According to police the deceased is speculated to be aged between 30 to 35 and was discovered around 11am, roughly 90 minutes after the train arrived at Dharwad railway station. Railway staff found the body while entering the coach for cleaning.

“The woman appears to be around 30 to 35 years old. Her body was found under the seat in the women’s compartment. The train reached Dharwad at around 9.30 am, but the body was noticed only around 11 am when railway staff came to clean the coach,” railway deputy superintendent of police Somashekar Juttal said.

The train departed Solapur on Saturday night and reached Dharwad at 9.30am. Railway staff alerted the police after finding the body. Railway police and officers from Dharwad Vidyagiri police station then reached the compartment and began investigating.

Juttal said injuries were visible on the woman’s neck, face and chest, leading investigators to suspect that she was killed during the journey.

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Police have registered a murder case, although the woman’s identity and the circumstances of her death have not yet been established.

“We have registered a case of murder and are investigating all possible angles. There are injury marks on her neck, face and chest,” Juttal said.

There was initially suspicion that the woman might have been sexually assaulted before her death. Police, however, said they found no prima facie evidence of rape. The authorities are awaiting the post-mortem findings for further clarity.

“Prima facie, we have not found that she was raped. We are waiting for the autopsy report, which will provide more clarity. According to information, the deceased is from Maharashtra. We are identifying the body,” he added.

The body was taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Hubballi for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are awaiting the report to determine the cause and manner of death and establish when the injuries were sustained.

Police are also attempting to identify the woman and reconstruct her movements before she boarded the train. Railway records, passenger accounts and information from railway employees are expected to form part of the investigation.