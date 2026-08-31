Karnataka minister calls 'Islam greatest'. BJP demands resignation, apology to Hindus

“Islam is a great religion full of humanity. But wrong notions are being spread about Islam in society. This religion teaches how a human should live in society," he said, news agency PTI reported.

“I would like to say that Islam is shreshta dharam (great religion) than other dharmas...." He tried to explain that there are misconceptions about the religion.

Speaking at a mass marriage programme organised by the Muslim community in Kuknoor on Saturday, Basavaraj Rayareddi said that Islam is the “greatest” and expressed his desire to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once.

Two days after Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigned from his post, another minister from chief minister DK Shivakumar’s cabinet has invited controversy and calls for his resignation after he declared Islam "superior to other religions."

He added that he has tried to study the Quran and other religions and their history and said that it is not limited to Muslims alone and can be studied by everyone.

"Read it, understand, and don't become bigots, don't become casteists. There are God and bad people in all religions, but bad things are always highlighted...We should respect all religions, we should know good things in all religions as religions are for well being of mankind and we should try to do good."

"Islam is a good religion. I'm speaking here very happily. I'm thinking very much about going to Mecca, but I can't go there as one should convert to Islam (to go there). It's a tradition in that religion," he said.

"Islam is a good religion, there are good teachings in it, you should follow it, instead of just going to Masjid...," he added.

BJP attacks Rayareddy His comments courted controversy from BJP leaders, who accused the Congress of being anti-Hindu mindset. Targeting Shivakumar, BJP leader R Ashoka, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, questioned if there is “no end” to anti-hindu mindset of his cabinet.

“CM DK Shivakumar, is there no end to this anti-Hindu mindset of your Congress government?”

“You put on a show of visiting temples at dawn, performing devotion in front of the cameras, but why do you stay silent only when a minister in your own cabinet makes derogatory statements about Sanatan Hindu Dharma and temples, Mr. DKShi?”

Ashoka demanded that Rayareddi must withdraw his statements and apologise to all Hindus in the state, and if he is not prepared to do so, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar must demonstrate his commitment by removing him from the Cabinet.

“Our demand is clear: First, Basavaraj Rayareddy must withdraw his statements and seek forgiveness from all Hindus in the state. If he is not prepared to do so, CM DKShi must demonstrate his commitment to remove him from the cabinet,” he wrote on X.

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