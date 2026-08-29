‘BJP ideology’ root cause of Kharge ‘shuddhikaran’ row, alleges Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

“The root cause is BJP’s Ideology: Excuses, regret, or semantic deflections cannot mask the underlying problem. This incident reflects the deeply entrenched, discriminatory mindset of the BJP's leadership and ideology. We must not allow those responsible to evade accountability,” Tharoor said in a statement on X.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has alleged that the “deeply entrenched, discriminatory mindset of the BJP's leadership and ideology” was behind the alleged ‘shuddhikaran’ (purification) ritual performed at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani following party president Mallikarjun Kharge ’s visit.

What actions have been demanded in response to the alleged purification ritual after Kharge's rally?

What actions have been demanded in response to the alleged purification ritual after Kharge's rally?

What does the term 'shuddhikaran' mean in the context of the Kharge incident?

What does the term 'shuddhikaran' mean in the context of the Kharge incident?

Tharoor said the incident was not merely a political dispute, arguing that it had wider implications for Dalit citizens.

“This is not a personal issue or standard political back-and-forth. If the National President of the principal opposition party, a leader who has dedicated decades to public service, can be subjected to this mindset, imagine the everyday reality and indignities faced by ordinary Dalit citizens and children across India,” he said.

‘Justice for Kharge is justice for all Dalits’ Tharoor said, “Justice for Kharge Ji is Justice for All Dalits,” and said the Congress would not remain silent over the incident.

He also rejected attempts to describe the alleged ritual as “shuddhikaran” or “safai”.

“Attempting to hide behind words like ‘shuddhikaran’ or ‘safai’, as @rahulgandhi pointed out, does not erase the nature of the act. Performing a ‘purification’ ritual following the presence of a prominent Dalit leader is an act of untouchability. It is unconstitutional, unacceptable, and a punishable offense under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Tharoor said.

He demanded “concrete action, accountability, and justice”, saying, “A crime under the Constitution remains a crime regardless of how it is packaged.”

Rahul Gandhi seeks FIR Tharoor’s remarks came after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those allegedly involved in the ‘shuddhikaran’ ritual in Uttarakhand after Kharge’s visit.

“This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also questioned the BJP leadership over its reported response to the incident.

“The Prime Minister claims to belong to every caste and to be the Prime Minister of all of India. Yet, the state chief of his party states that the purification was justified,” Gandhi said.

“We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand,” he said.