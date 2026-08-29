Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to order FIR under SC/ST Act over ‘purification’ after Kharge’s rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded an FIR be registered under the SC/ST Act against those who allegedly carried out a “purification” ritual at a venue in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there. Rahul Gandhi. (YouTube)

Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on August 8. Two days later, members of the Shri Ram Sena reportedly conducted a “shuddhikaran” havan at the venue. The Congress alleged that the ritual was aimed at Kharge because he was a Dalit.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking at Indira Bhawan in Delhi, said the alleged ritual was offensive under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“This act violates the the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand,” Gandhi said.

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The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, questioning the BJP leadership’s response to the alleged ritual.

“The Prime Minister claims to belong to every caste and to be the Prime Minister of all of India. Yet, the chief of his party states that the purification was justified,” Gandhi said.

“We want the Prime Minister to immediately order the registration of an FIR against these individuals under the SC/ST Act. It is the duty of both the State Government and the Central Government to ensure that Kharge ji receives justice in Uttarakhand,” he added.

What happened at Kharge's rally venue? The controversy erupted after a “shuddhikaran” or purification ritual was reportedly conducted at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan, where Kharge had addressed a Congress rally.

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The ritual was reportedly held two days later. Congress leaders alleged that it was carried out because Kharge is a Dalit, describing the episode as an instance of caste discrimination.

The BJP has denied involvement in the ritual and said the ceremony was a customary religious practice and was not linked to Kharge’s visit.

Kharge raises issue in Rajya Sabha Kharge, the Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, raised the issue in Parliament. He asked why there was a need for a purification ceremony after his speech.

Union minister JP Nadda had called the incident unfortunate, said the BJP did not support such an act and assured the House that the matter would be investigated.

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The Congress has continued to demand action. A party delegation also met Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) on August 24, seeking a fair investigation and alleging that no concrete action had been taken despite Nadda’s assurance.