EAM Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at UN General Assembly

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation attending the United Nations General Assembly this week, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the UN General Assembly last year too, and the Indian delegation was led by Jaishankar. (ANI)

Jaishankar’s address at the high level session of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York is scheduled for September 26, the ministry said. During the visit, Jaishankar will also attend different plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

The general debate during September 22-28 is the annual meeting of heads of state and government at the beginning of the General Assembly session, featuring world leaders making statements outlining their country’s position. Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman will preside over the General Assembly session, the theme for which is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A UN that delivers for all”.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the UN General Assembly last year too, and the Indian delegation was led by Jaishankar.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will address the general debate on September 24, followed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the next day.

This year’s General Assembly session aims at revitalising global cooperation, giving a critical push to the Sustainable Development Goals, and driving collective action for peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.

Meetings scheduled during the General Assembly session include a high-level gathering to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development, a meeting on climate action and just transition, and a high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

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There will also be a high-level meeting to address existential threats posed by sea level rise, and a plenary meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

This will be the last General Assembly session for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose second five-year tenure ends in December.