West Asia war to resume? Iran warns of fresh US action amid deadlock over peace deal

Iran on Sunday said that it had received reports suggesting the US, backed by several regional nations, was preparing to launch fresh military action against Tehran, the country's central military command said in a statement. The two adversaries remain deadlocked months after the conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran. (Reuters/File Photo)

This comes after Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said earlier that Tehran had passed its conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz to Washington through intermediaries.

The two adversaries remain deadlocked months after the conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Iran warns of possible US strikes Iran's military warned that any attack by the US would lead to prolonged strikes against American bases and interests across West Asia, state media reported.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's joint military command responsible for coordinating its armed forces, warned countries in the region against supporting any US military action against Tehran, Iran’s state-owned PressTV reported.

“Based on the information received, the criminal America, in pursuit of covering up its defeats and achieving false gains in a war that began relying on the lies and staging of the Zionists and has continued through deception and trickery, has once again decided, with the green light of some regional countries, at a joint meeting in one of the European countries, to resume actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement read.

It said nations that assisted Washington would be treated as partners in the “mischief” and “could no longer expect restraint from the powerful Iranian Armed Forces.”

Earlier, Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said military assessments indicated that another US attack was “very much on the cards.” He also stated that Tehran was ready for a “decisive war.”

US issues advisory for West Asia The US state department released a security advisory on Saturday as tensions across West Asia continued to rise. It advised Americans in the region to exercise caution and urged those planning to travel there to reconsider.

According to the department, the security situation remained “complex” and could lead to “unforeseen escalation”. It also warned that Americans travelling across the region could face flight cancellations, airspace restrictions and other travel-related disruptions.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance,” the department said. It further advised travellers to check airport and airline operations before finalising their travel arrangements.

The advisory also pointed to rising concerns about attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, including strikes on Saudi Arabia and civilian infrastructure.

Iran's 7 conditions for talks with US Earlier, Iran said it had sent 7 demands to the US through Qatar, which could serve as the foundation for talks aimed at ending the war. Rezaei said Tehran was awaiting a response from Washington to the proposals delivered through the Gulf mediator.

Iran has not made all 7 conditions public. However, Rezaei separately identified three issues Iran wants resolved before the conflict ends: stopping hostilities across all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets and ending the US naval blockade.

“It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war,” he said.

With inputs from agencies