US sounds alarm over Saudi-Houthi tensions, issues travel advisory for citizens in Middle East

“Due to tensions in the Middle East , the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the advisory read.

In an advisory, the US state department asked Americans to “seriously reconsider travel to and through the region” and warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. The guidance covers Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza , Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE and Yemen.

The Donald Trump administration has issued a fresh security warning to Americans in and travelling through the Gulf, citing the risk of “unforeseen escalation” amid the latest military exchange between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi militia.

“This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted,” it added.

The warning came after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh on Saturday. The Saudi-led coalition also said it thwarted attempted attacks targeting Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

The Houthis claimed they targeted “sensitive” sites in Riyadh and an Aramco facility in Yanbu with missiles and drones.

What the US warned Americans about The state department said the security environment across the Gulf remains “complex” and could deteriorate unexpectedly.

It alleged that “Iranian-supported Houthis” have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia. This included attacks involving civilian airports, the US claimed. Americans travelling in or through the region were advised to closely monitor airport and airline operations because of the possibility of sudden disruptions.

ALSO READ | Did Houthis strike Saudi Arabia’s capital? Smoke seen at Riyadh's King Khalid International airport

The US, in the advisory, also cautioned that American diplomatic facilities had been targeted, including facilities outside the Gulf. It said Iran and groups supporting Iran could target other US interests overseas or places associated with American citizens and businesses.

Americans in the region were advised to follow instructions from the nearest US embassy or consulate and monitor country-specific security alerts.

ALSO READ | Mecca alarm, Red Sea grip: How the Houthis have opened a new front in the war in West Asia

Yemen under ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory The US maintains a Level 3 -- Reconsider Travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, citing risks including Iranian missile and drone attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. Commercial flights remain operational but have faced disruptions. US government employees are barred from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border, while travel to Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif requires special authorisation.

Yemen remains under a Level 4 - Do Not Travel advisory because of terrorism, armed conflict, kidnapping and unrest, as per the US.

Why Saudi Arabia and Yemen are back in focus The Houthis recently advanced along Yemen's Red Sea coast and captured strategic territory, including the port city of Mokha and positions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to AFP.

The strait is a critical maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is important for global shipping and energy supplies.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes, while Houthi forces have launched attacks towards Saudi cities and infrastructure. On September 19, Saudi authorities said they intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

Saudi officials also said other attempted attacks targeted areas including Yanbu, Taif, Baysh and Farasan. The Houthis claimed to have targeted sensitive sites in Riyadh and Saudi oil infrastructure, Reuters reported.

The escalation has already put pressure on Saudi oil infrastructure. Aramco, a major Saudi pipeline was damaged in a separate drone attack and is expected to remain largely out of service for several weeks, according to AP.