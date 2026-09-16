Mecca alarm, Red Sea grip: How the Houthis have opened a new front in the war in West Asia

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday it had shot down a drone south of Mecca a day earlier, before it could enter the restricted airspace over Islam's holiest city. The coalition said "the security of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims is a red line" and promised deterrent measures against the Iran-backed group. This handout picture released on September 15, 2026 by Ansarullah Media Centre reportedly shows burning military vehicles that they targeted in al-Jawf. The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and began targeting its ships in the Red Sea. (via AFP) Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesperson, denied the group had targeted Mecca and called the Saudi reports a set-up for propaganda. Hazem al-Assad, a member of the Houthi politburo, wrote on X that "the claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone". Mecca is about 1,100km from the Yemeni border. The Houthis fired a ballistic missile towards the city in 2017, the coalition's spokesperson, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said, according to the Associated Press. Tuesday's alarm in Mecca was the first of the current war, and alerts also sounded over Jeddah, Taif and Al Ula. Riyadh is now fighting an Iran-backed group on its southern border while its main oil export bypass is shut and the Houthis hold the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

How the war returned The Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, and Saudi Arabia intervened the following year to back the internationally recognised government. A United Nations-brokered truce in 2022 halted the worst fighting without a political settlement. The group largely stayed out of the first months of the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. In July, it declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, which was a response to a Saudi blockade of Yemeni ports, Reuters reported. About 10 days ago the Houthis stepped up near-daily strikes on Saudi energy sites and western towns, injuring more than 80 people, according to Bloomberg. What the Houthis hold A lightning offensive last week gave the Houthis effective control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, including the port of Mocha and Perim Island in the Bab al-Mandab strait. Saree said Saudi Arabia had carried out as many as 450 air strikes on Yemen this week. Riyadh has not confirmed the strikes, though officials in the Saudi-backed Yemeni government have acknowledged them. He also claimed that the Houthis shot down a Saudi F-15 over Marib province. Several western European militaries assess that the Saudis and their Yemeni allies are unlikely to retake Mocha, Bloomberg reported. More than 100,000 people have been displaced inside Yemen, according to the UN refugee agency. Also read: India 'deeply concerned' over alleged Houthi drone attack near Mecca, calls for regional peace A second oil chokepoint

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. (REUTERS)

Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are estimated at 5 million to 7 million barrels a day, less than half the pre-war level, AP reported. Saudi Arabia had bypassed the strait with its 1,200km East-West Pipeline, which runs from its Gulf oilfields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. An attack on Friday, which Riyadh blamed on an Iran-aligned group based in Iraq, shut the pipeline. US energy secretary Chris Wright told CNBC crude should flow again within days, while UK authorities fear it may stay mostly shut for six weeks, Bloomberg reported. Traders told Reuters a prolonged closure could cut as much as 4% of global oil supply. AFP reported that the Bab al-Mandab, which links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, has become vital to Saudi crude exports while Hormuz stays choked. The Houthis say only Saudi vessels face a threat there, though any attack in the strait would likely deter shippers, the agency noted. Brent crude hovered around $108 a barrel on Wednesday, near its highest since May, Reuters reported. Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, told Bloomberg she expects the Saudi economy to shrink 3.1% this year. The contraction could deepen to as much as 4.5% if the pipeline stays shut for a month and little oil leaves through Hormuz, she said. Iran's hand Reuters reported on September 10 that Iranian weapons, funding and tactical advice helped the Houthis take Mocha, citing sources who said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel helped guide the operation. Iranian sources later told the agency that Tehran had instructed the group to attack Saudi Arabia. Iran has denied directing Houthi military operations, and another Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran does not control the group. Michael Knights, head of research at New York-based advisory Horizon Engage, told AP the Houthis are "the most committed, the most ideologically pure and the most aggressive" of Iran's regional allies. Why bombings have failed

A commercial vessel is anchored off Yemen's coast at Bab al-Mandeb, in the straits connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean on September 12, 2026. (AFP)