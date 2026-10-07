In letters to PWD, Delhi traffic police seeks design changes on Barapullah Phase-III

The Delhi Traffic Police has written two letters to the Public Works Department (PWD) seeking a list of major design changes on the newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor, which has come under growing criticism after triggering severe traffic jams across south and southeast Delhi. An eight-km journey from Safdarjung Hospital to Sarai Kale Khan took more than an hour on Thursday evening amid widespread congestion. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The first letter seeks a redesign of the merger point near Sundial Park, where the new elevated corridor joins the existing Barapullah network, citing a sharp road geometry and a mismatch in lane capacity. The second seeks construction of a dedicated U-turn near Gurdwara Bala Sahib for residents of Siddharth Extension, who, in the absence of a designated turn, have been using a ramp in the wrong direction to access the old Barapullah corridor.

The interventions by Delhi Traffic Police come less than a week after Barapullah Phase-III opened to traffic on September 29. Instead of improving traffic flow, the new elevated corridor quickly became gridlocked, with the congestion cascading across south and southeast Delhi. The impact was particularly severe on Thursday evening, when the eight-km drive from Safdarjung Hospital to Sarai Kale Khan took more than an hour.

As the chaos caused by the new corridor spread, Delhi Traffic Police conducted a drone survey of the new stretch on October 1 and found a set of two three-lane roads were feeding into a single three-lane corridor at several points. At the junction where the new corridor met the existing flyover, they found that the merging point had a sharp/rectangular geometry instead of a smooth curvature.

The two letters, both seen by HT, underline a growing problem with the newly opened corridor: instead of merely requiring traffic management after opening, sections of the road infrastructure itself are now being sought for redesign by the agency responsible for managing traffic.

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