Shivraj Chouhan leads delegation to Mohan Yadav over Kosmi demolition row
The meeting followed buzz about friction within the ruling party after the state forest department and district administration carried out a demolition drive in Kosmi.
Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhawan, the chief minister’s residence, on Thursday evening to address the controversial Kosmi eviction row in Sehore district.
Chouhan, who led a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and tribal leaders from the region, apprised the chief minister of recent events in Kosmi village in Sehore district and the action taken against the tribal community, a brief statement from the chief minister’s office said.
A BJP leader who was part of the delegation said Shivraj Chouhan, Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal initially held discussions for about an hour before others joined.
The meeting followed buzz about friction within the ruling party after the state forest department and district administration carried out a demolition drive in Kosmi, in the Budhni assembly constituency — Chouhan’s seat for 20 years when he was the chief minister.
Chouhan had responded sharply to the demolition drive. “Why is action being taken against those who voted for the BJP? It is because of their votes that we won elections, and it is because of their votes that Mohan ji became the CM,” Chouhan said before the chief minister ordered an inquiry into the episode.
A senior BJP leader said the state unit president stepped in. “BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal took the initiative to resolve the dispute cordially. All is well between them now,” he said.
The delegation that accompanied Shivraj Chouhan to Thursday’s meeting included state BJP president and senior MLA Hemant Khandelwal, Budhni MLA Ramakant Bhargava, and members of the Scheduled Tribe community.
The CMO said the delegation presented a memorandum to the chief minister, who assured them that the entire matter was being investigated with utmost seriousness. “Justice will be served to everyone,” he said, adding that they could find a practical solution through dialogue.
Budhni MLA Ramakant Bhargava claimed the government had accepted their demands. “He assured the affected families of land leases in Singhpur village and promised an inquiry into the role of forest development corporation officials,” Bhargava said.
Tribals in Kosmi had been protesting for the last five days after homes of 12 families were demolished on October 11. They had planned to protest in Bhopal but returned after the meeting with the chief minister.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More