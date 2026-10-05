No update on Google maps, multi-lane mergers: Traffic chaos continues on Delhi's Barapullah Phase 3

After a temporary three-day respite due to holidays, the sprawling traffic crisis on the newly inaugurated Barapullah Phase-III and its connecting roads, such as the existing Barapullah corridor, the Ring Road, Delhi-Noida Link Road and the DND corridor, resumed on Monday. Many commuters took to social media to lament about the traffic gridlock and draw attention to the traffic police and the government towards the problems they faced. (HT Photo)

Hundreds of motorists and commuters have been facing traffic snarls on the route since morning. Even as the Delhi Traffic Police claim they have deployed personnel to regulate traffic flow, the chaos continues.

Also Read | 4 km-long traffic jam, delays up to 1 hour, 7 lanes merge into 3: Barapullah phase-III gridlocked on first day

Standstill traffic and bottlenecks Commuters have been alleging near standstill traffic on the newly opened flyway, due to which traffic jams have spilt onto the Noida-Delhi Link Road and other alternate routes.

Apart from the existing Barapullah corridor and its newly opened flyway, traffic is also moving at a snail’s pace on the Ring Road between Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan, leading to bottlenecks cascading onto the alternate routes.

Many commuters took to social media to lament about the traffic gridlock and draw attention to the traffic police and the government towards the problems they faced. Some even complained of the absence of traffic personnel to clear the jams.

“The traffic jam at Barapullah is getting completely out of hand, and @dtptraffic isn't able to manage it. Traffic from 15 lanes has been merged into just three lanes—what could be more chaotic than this? The corridor, which was touted as a boon to reach AIIMS in 15 minutes, is now in such a state that vehicles and passengers are stuck groaning in hours-long jams. @gupta_rekha,” a commuter posted on X along with two video clips showing the traffic snarls.

Multi-lane mergers and Google Maps adding to chaos Another commuter used the same platform and posted, “The flyover is already completely choked - interestingly Google shows that the path is all clear and the traffic is bumper-to-bumper: stuck here on the newly inaugurated link for over 30 minutes and it seems no one has any clue what they are constructing!.”

Also Read | Bottlenecks, abrupt 90-degree angle: Design flaws behind Barapullah Phase-III lead to traffic chaos across Delhi

A third commuter posted, “@dtptraffic Barapullah Phase III is completely blocked. The traffic has been at a standstill for an hour now. Why isn’t there a traffic policeman manning this particular stretch? Even ambulances are stuck.”

The traffic police have been using the same social media platforms to inform commuters about the existing problems, including the merging of multi-lane traffic into three lanes on the Ring Road and the old Barapullah corridor, and that traffic congestion on the newly opened corridor is still not reflected on Google Maps.