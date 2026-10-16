Panchang Today, October 16, 2026: Shukla Shashthi under Jyeshtha Nakshatra
Panchang October 16 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 16 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 16, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured approach to responsibilities and relationships, with quiet preparation, careful communication and selective use of favourable timings rather than hurried commitments or sweeping changes.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:22 am
|Sunset
|5:50 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:40 am to 12:06 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:42 am to 5:32 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Skanda Sashti
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Shashthi; Region: South
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Shukravar, Shukla Shashthi, Jyeshtha and the Moon in Scorpio offers a framework for balancing consideration for others with close attention to responsibilities. Read as guidance rather than prediction, this combination may encourage readers to work carefully, avoid unnecessary displays of authority and give important matters their due consideration.
Shukravar can serve as a reminder to keep cooperation and courtesy central to the day. Shukla Shashthi may be approached as a cue for steady progress, while Jyeshtha invites a thoughtful attitude towards responsibility and the way influence is exercised. The Scorpio Moon reference can be used as a prompt for honest self examination, without assuming that everyone will experience the same mood.
The supplied Panchang also includes Shukla Saptami, Mula and Sagittarius. Rather than assigning a separate forecast to each, readers may retain a consistent practical approach throughout the day: look closely at what needs attention, distinguish facts from assumptions and leave room to reconsider a decision. These traditional associations are prompts for judgement, not substitutes for it.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to put responsibilities in order before taking on fresh commitments. Begin with a realistic list of essential tasks, identify what requires another person's approval and check whether deadlines allow enough time for review.
For important decisions, it is better to compare the available facts than to rely on a favorable label alone. Read the terms of an agreement, clarify costs and confirm who will carry out the next step. If a matter can wait, choose a suitable window without disrupting necessary work. Where it cannot, careful preparation and clear documentation remain useful. A measured pace may support more dependable follow through than several hurried starts.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's guidance can be applied to relationships through courtesy, patience and a willingness to listen before responding. A practical way to do this is to ask what someone means rather than treating an unclear message as a settled disagreement.
At home or among colleagues, keep requests specific and avoid mixing an immediate concern with a long list of past grievances. If a conversation becomes tense, it may help to pause and return with a clearer question. Those who follow Panchang guidance may favor considerate communication, but timing does not replace mutual respect. Let promises reflect what you can reasonably deliver, and acknowledge another person's efforts.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may make space for quiet reflection without adding an elaborate routine. Consider what is occupying your attention, which responsibilities genuinely belong to you and where a simpler response would be enough. Writing down a few priorities can help separate an actionable concern from repeated speculation.
If prayer is already part of your day, retain your familiar practice rather than feeling obliged to introduce anything new. Reflection may also mean sitting quietly, reviewing a recent choice or considering how to communicate more fairly. The purpose is not to seek certainty about outcomes. It is to return to daily tasks with clearer intentions and realistic expectations.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 16, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Shashthi until 5:53 am, Saturday; then Shukla Saptami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Jyeshtha until 6:46 am; then Mula
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shobhana until 10:04 pm; then Atiganda
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 4:37 pm; then Taitila until 5:53 am, Saturday; then Gara until 7:11 pm, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio until 6:47 am; then Sagittarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:42 am
|5:32 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:07 am
|6:22 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:43 am
|12:29 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|2:35 am, Saturday
|4:23 am, Saturday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:01 pm
|2:46 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:50 pm
|6:15 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:50 pm
|7:05 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:41 pm
|12:31 am, Saturday
|Siddha Yog
|6:22 am
|5:54 am, Saturday
|Ravi Yog
|6:48 am
|6:23 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:42 am to 5:32 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: organise your thoughts, review the day's priorities or spend a little time with an existing personal practice. There is no need to turn the window into a demanding schedule.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Siddha Yog and other listed favourable Yog periods provide favourable indications, but Siddha Yog occurs alongside Vidaal Yog, so the simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be treated as cancelling or overriding the other. A favourable period may help readers choose when to give a task their attention; it does not establish that the task will succeed. Consider readiness, practical constraints and the people involved before proceeding.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:40 am
|12:06 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:48 am
|9:14 am
|Yamaganda
|2:58 pm
|4:24 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:40 am
|9:26 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:29 pm
|1:15 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:48 am
|6:23 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Rahu Kaal, ending at 12:06 pm, as a period for caution about starting an important, discretionary undertaking. Vidaal Yog continues until 6:23 am, Saturday, and also calls for a measured approach in traditional guidance. These labels need not make the day feel unusable or turn ordinary responsibilities into a source of worry.
Where a fresh commitment can reasonably wait, use the interval to check details, prepare questions or review unfinished work. Necessary duties should still be handled responsibly. Siddha Yog and Vidaal Yog give simultaneous mixed indications, rather than a simple verdict that the day is wholly favourable or unfavourable. Do not assume that one overrides the other. For decisions with significant consequences, rely on relevant information, sound advice and your actual circumstances, with Panchang timings serving only as an optional planning consideration.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:22 am
|Sunset
|5:50 pm
|Moonrise
|11:34 am
|Moonset
|9:41 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|10:56 am to 12:24 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:40 am to 12:06 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:36 am to 12:05 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:33 am to 12:01 pm
|Chennai
|10:25 am to 11:54 am
|Ahmedabad
|10:57 am to 12:24 pm
|Pune
|10:52 am to 12:19 pm
|Kolkata
|9:54 am to 11:21 am
|Jaipur
|10:45 am to 12:12 pm
|Kochi
|10:41 am to 12:10 pm
|Lucknow
|10:25 am to 11:51 am
|Indore
|10:44 am to 12:12 pm
|Guwahati
|9:42 am to 11:08 am
|Chandigarh
|10:42 am to 12:07 pm
|Surat
|10:56 am to 12:24 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:14 am to 11:42 am
|Nagpur
|10:31 am to 11:59 am
|Coimbatore
|10:38 am to 12:07 pm
|Varanasi
|10:16 am to 11:43 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:04 am to 11:32 am
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is measured rather than restrictive. Set a manageable agenda, speak clearly and leave time to check important details. Use preferred timings where they fit your circumstances, but keep everyday responsibilities moving. Let reflection support practical judgement, not replace it.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More