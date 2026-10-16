CJP protest LIVE: Dipke to lead Tiranga March at Delhi's Central Park; CJP to hold rally at Mumbai's Azad Maidan
CJP protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to lead a “Lehra Do Tiranga” demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place today. The protest comes after CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar.
- 8 Sec agoCentral Park in Delhi's CP shut for two days
- 6 Mins agoTraffic likely to be affected around Delhi's CP, says traffic police
- 16 Mins agoCJP gets police nod for Tiranga March in Mumbai
- 58 Mins agoCJP's Tiranga March in Delhi today, police step up security
CJP protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a “Lehra Do Tiranga” (Let the Tricolour Fly) demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, at 5pm today. The protest follows the remand of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody after they entered Jantar Mantar on October 13, following the site's de-notification for protests....Read More
The Delhi Police plans to deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around the Lutyens’ area. It has also reserved 5,000 additional personnel from other districts. Security will be tightened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.
In Mumbai, police have granted the CJP permission to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan. The rally aims to express solidarity with its jailed leaders, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. It is expected to begin at 10am.
CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi
Abhijeet Dipke announced a Tiranga Yatra after his co-convenors, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were arrested on Tuesday morning. They were sent to five days of judicial custody for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a designated protest site.
Dipke will join the march alongside student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The march is scheduled to begin at 5 pm.
Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said the march had not been granted permission, adding that Section 163 of the BNSS had already been imposed in the area. However, she said a small group could be allowed to march at another “suitable space”.
Police said more than 10 CCTV cameras had been installed in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk ahead of the planned march.
CJP gets police nod for march in Mumbai
Mumbai Police has allowed the Cockroach Janta Party to hold its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, according to reports. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya confirmed the permission to news agency PTI on Thursday.
Kalwaniya added that the organisers had made it clear that the rally would be held only at Azad Maidan.
Another official said the rally was permitted because Azad Maidan is a designated protest site.
The CJP said the rally was being held to express solidarity with party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.
CJP protest LIVE updates: Central Park in Delhi's CP shut for two days
CJP protest LIVE updates: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday, citing administrative reasons.
The closure comes after the Delhi high court refused to stop the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from holding its protest. The Delhi Police told the court that it would take all necessary steps to maintain law and order.
CJP protest LIVE updates: Traffic likely to be affected around Connaught Place, says traffic police
CJP protest LIVE updates: Traffic movement on some roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be disrupted from 3 pm on Friday due to a proposed gathering by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Central Park, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.
In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on October 16, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards."
The police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, keep extra time for travel and use public transport wherever possible.
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP gets police nod for Tiranga March in Mumbai
CJP protest LIVE updates: Mumbai police has granted permission to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to organise its 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Azad Maidan on Friday, news agency PTI reported citing an official.
Permission has been given for Azad Maidan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya said on Thursday.
The organisers have declared that the protest will take place at Azad Maidan only, the DCP added.
Another official said permission was granted since Azad Maidan is a designated protest site.
CJP protest LIVE updates: CJP's Tiranga March in Delhi today, police step up security
CJP protest LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a “Lehra Do Tiranga” (Let the Tricolour Fly) demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, at 5pm today.
The protest follows the remand of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody after they entered Jantar Mantar on October 13, following the site's de-notification for protests.
The Delhi Police plans to deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around the Lutyens’ area. It has also reserved 5,000 additional personnel from other districts. Security will be tightened around Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.