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Navratri Day 6 2026: Know the date, and tithis in the US timings

Devotees in the United States will worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, during Shashthi Tithi.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 04:04:55 IST
By Soumi Pyne
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This year Sharad Navratri Day 6 falls on Friday, October 16, 2026. Devotees in the United States will worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, during Shashthi Tithi. According to Drik Panchang, Shashthi ends at 8:24 PM local time. The day also marks Saraswati Avahan.

Navratri Day 6 2026 Muhurats: Know the US timings and Maa Katyayani puja details. (Pexels)
Navratri Day 6 2026 Muhurats: Know the US timings and Maa Katyayani puja details. (Pexels)

Vedic astrologer Poonam Dutta tells Hindustan Times says Maa Katyayani's message encourages you to face unresolved problems, recognise anger and protect your values instead of silently accepting unfair treatment.

Shashthi date and timings in the US

Drik Panchang lists October 16 as the sixth day of Sharad Navratri in New York City. Shashthi Tithi continues until 8:24 PM, after which Saptami begins. These timings follow New York's local time zone.

Puja muhurat: The tithi end time does not itself indicate the ideal time for worship.

Maa Katyayani puja and its spiritual meaning

Maa Katyayani represents courage and the strength to stand against injustice in Hindu tradition. Her worship on day 6 of Navratri invites you to reflect on situations where you need to speak up or make a difficult decision.

According to astrologer Poonam, you may tolerate an unfair workplace situation, avoid a family disagreement or keep delaying a decision because you want to maintain peace. Over time, this can leave you feeling frustrated and emotionally drained.

Also Read Sharad Navratri Day 6, 2026: What Maa Katyayani teaches about anger and emotional boundaries

Remedies for courage and self-respect on the sixth day of Navratri

You can use this day to reflect on your values and relationships. Try these simple steps:

  • Identify one situation that continues to drain your energy.
  • Think about why you have avoided addressing it.
  • Set a clear boundary where you need one.
  • Speak honestly without blaming or insulting anyone.
  • Take one measured step towards resolving the issue.

Maa Katyayani's message for spiritual seekers

The sixth form of Durga in Navratri reminds you that patience does not require you to accept unfair treatment. You can protect your peace while standing up for what matters to you.

This Navratri, consider where you may have compromised your values to avoid conflict. Maa Katyayani's message is to choose courage and take thoughtful action when your boundaries or sense of fairness need attention.

Disclaimer: This article presents religious and spiritual interpretations for personal reflection. It does not replace professional advice.

  • Soumi Pyne
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Soumi Pyne

    Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More

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