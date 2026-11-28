Iraq is in talks with OPEC to raise its oil production ceiling, the country's oil minister has said. The talks come just ahead of a key OPEC meeting on Sunday. Iraq is negotiating with OPEC for a higher oil production ceiling as it looks to expand output and exports. (AFP) more

According to Bloomberg, oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair spoke to journalists in Kirkuk on Friday. “We are negotiating with OPEC to raise Iraq's production ceiling,” he said.

“Iraq has faced major challenges and wars for more than five decades. Therefore, we hope that OPEC member countries will take Iraq's circumstances into consideration,” Khudair said.

He also said, “We are conveying to the OPEC member states that Iraq needs to develop its infrastructure.” He added: “Therefore, its production ceiling within OPEC should be raised, with special consideration given to its situation.”

He further said, "As a founding member of the organization, Iraq needs to rebuild its infrastructure and improve the living conditions of its citizens." He added: "It therefore needs its production ceiling to be raised and to be given special consideration."

He did not say when Iraq might get a higher limit.