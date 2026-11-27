Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.
Trump stands by calling Putin his ‘friend’ despite backlash from Zelensky: ‘I want to make a deal’
Donald Trump defended calling Putin his “friend,” saying he wants to secure a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend,” arguing that maintaining a working relationship with the Kremlin leader could help secure a deal to end the war in Ukraine. His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the friendship and called it “strange.”
Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, Trump was asked about calling Putin his friend while also urging Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine. According to Kyiv Post, Trump explained that his priority was reaching an agreement rather than showing hostility toward the Russian leader.
“We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing. I could say he’s not a friend…I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done,” Trump said.
He also argued that the personal relationship between Putin and Zelensky was making peace efforts more difficult. Trump claimed the two leaders' hostility toward each other was one of the biggest obstacles to reaching an agreement.
“I could walk in and say ‘I don’t like you’ and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelensky and Putin,” he added.
Also Read: ‘I'd like to have him’: Trump on Putin's participation in December G20 summit
Trump rejects claims of being soft on Russia
Trump also pushed back against suggestions that his approach toward Putin meant he had been lenient toward Moscow. He pointed to the sanctions and taxes imposed on Russia under his administration as evidence that he had taken a tough position.
“I’m the one that put tremendous taxes and sanctions on Russia. No, I’ve been very tough on Russia,” Trump said, adding that he still wanted to reach an agreement if possible.
He also claimed that Putin wanted a deal and referred to their long-standing relationship. Trump further repeated his criticism of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, describing them as a “total con job.”
Also Read: Trump pushes for Ukraine peace deal as Kushner says Putin has shown ‘restraint’ on nuclear weapons
Zelensky calls Trump and Putin’s friendship ‘strange’
Trump's remarks followed Zelensky's interview with the BBC, published on November 26. The Ukrainian president criticized Trump's description of Putin as a friend and argued that the Russian leader could not be trusted.
“Of course it’s up to the President of the United States, but... it’s strange,” Zelensky said.
“He’s an aggressor, and a killer… He can’t be a friend. Just cannot be,” he added.
Zelensky also compared the relationship to being friends with Adolf Hitler during World War II.
Meanwhile, Trump praised first lady Melania Trump for her involvement in securing a five-day ceasefire near Russian-occupied Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region in October. He claimed the pause allowed more than 800 people to leave the dangerous area. However, Ukraine accused Russian forces of using the ceasefire to reinforce their positions and bring in supplies, allegations denied by the Kremlin.
Trump even suggested Melania could take part in diplomatic efforts, saying, “Maybe we should get her negotiating for the country.”