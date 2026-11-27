US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend,” arguing that maintaining a working relationship with the Kremlin leader could help secure a deal to end the war in Ukraine. His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the friendship and called it “strange.” Donald Trump defended calling Putin his “friend,” saying he wants to secure a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. (AFP) more

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, Trump was asked about calling Putin his friend while also urging Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine. According to Kyiv Post, Trump explained that his priority was reaching an agreement rather than showing hostility toward the Russian leader.

“We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing. I could say he’s not a friend…I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done,” Trump said.

He also argued that the personal relationship between Putin and Zelensky was making peace efforts more difficult. Trump claimed the two leaders' hostility toward each other was one of the biggest obstacles to reaching an agreement.

“I could walk in and say ‘I don’t like you’ and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelensky and Putin,” he added.

Also Read: ‘I'd like to have him’: Trump on Putin's participation in December G20 summit

Trump rejects claims of being soft on Russia Trump also pushed back against suggestions that his approach toward Putin meant he had been lenient toward Moscow. He pointed to the sanctions and taxes imposed on Russia under his administration as evidence that he had taken a tough position.

“I’m the one that put tremendous taxes and sanctions on Russia. No, I’ve been very tough on Russia,” Trump said, adding that he still wanted to reach an agreement if possible.

He also claimed that Putin wanted a deal and referred to their long-standing relationship. Trump further repeated his criticism of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, describing them as a “total con job.”

Also Read: Trump pushes for Ukraine peace deal as Kushner says Putin has shown ‘restraint’ on nuclear weapons

Zelensky calls Trump and Putin’s friendship ‘strange’ Trump's remarks followed Zelensky's interview with the BBC, published on November 26. The Ukrainian president criticized Trump's description of Putin as a friend and argued that the Russian leader could not be trusted.

“Of course it’s up to the President of the United States, but... it’s strange,” Zelensky said.

“He’s an aggressor, and a killer… He can’t be a friend. Just cannot be,” he added.

Zelensky also compared the relationship to being friends with Adolf Hitler during World War II.

Meanwhile, Trump praised first lady Melania Trump for her involvement in securing a five-day ceasefire near Russian-occupied Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson region in October. He claimed the pause allowed more than 800 people to leave the dangerous area. However, Ukraine accused Russian forces of using the ceasefire to reinforce their positions and bring in supplies, allegations denied by the Kremlin.

Trump even suggested Melania could take part in diplomatic efforts, saying, “Maybe we should get her negotiating for the country.”