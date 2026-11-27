Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.
Iranian State Media releases AI video showing drone strikes on Amazon, Microsoft and SpaceX: ‘Consider this a warning’
Iranian state media released an AI-generated video threatening US technology firms it accuses of aiding military operations against Iran.
Iranian state media has released a provocative AI-generated video depicting drone attacks on the headquarters of major American technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The footage, which features explosions, burning buildings and scenes of destruction, has been described as a warning to firms allegedly supporting US and Israeli military operations against Iran.
The video was shared on Thursday through the Telegram channel of Iran’s Mehr News Agency. Accompanied by an English-language narration, it portrays a militant group carrying out strikes against the technology companies.
“We won’t let the killers of our children off the hook,” the narrator says at the beginning of the video.
The voice then attempts to distinguish between American citizens and the companies being targeted, declaring: “We will not harm the American people. Consider this a warning.”
Tech companies accused of supporting military operations
The video specifically accuses the three technology giants of contributing to the war against Iran. It warns that businesses allegedly involved in the conflict could face severe consequences unless they compensate Iran and acknowledge their actions.
“The companies that took part in the attack on Iran will either pay reparations and repent or face destruction on the same scale,” the narrator says as footage of buildings engulfed in flames appears.
The video concludes with a direct message to Washington: “Repentance or destruction? The choice is yours, America.”
Although the footage is AI-generated, its release has raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence in state-sponsored propaganda and the potential targeting of private companies during geopolitical conflicts.
Minab school bombing features prominently in Iran's warning
Mehr News also used its Telegram post to highlight the February bombing of an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, which killed 175 people, most of them children.
A preliminary military investigation determined that the US was responsible for the missile strike.
The accompanying Persian-language message condemned companies allegedly maintaining undisclosed partnerships with American and Israeli military organisations.
“A stern warning to companies complicit in crimes against the Iranian people and the innocent children of Minab!” the post stated.
It further alleged: “From Amazon to Microsoft, companies that have secret collaborations with US and Israeli military units cannot escape accountability.”
Trump signals possible fresh military action
The warning comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the future of the conflict and diplomatic efforts to end it remaining uncertain.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that further military action against Iran could be on the cards shortly after the New Year. He also accused Tehran of using delaying tactics during negotiations.
Tensions have intensified following a US strike on a missile launch facility on Qeshm Island in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Washington said the operation was carried out in response to hostile actions by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iran subsequently retaliated by launching missiles and drones towards American military installations in the region. Gulf nations allied with the United States intercepted the incoming projectiles.
Trump grows frustrated with diplomatic efforts
Trump has also expressed mounting dissatisfaction with attempts to negotiate an end to the hostilities.
In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, the President criticised Iran's negotiating approach and suggested that Tehran was making little genuine effort to reach an agreement.
“They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all bulls***t,” Trump said.
He went on to compare Iranian negotiators to “professional tap dancers”, accusing them of repeatedly avoiding meaningful progress.
The President's comments underline the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts, as the possibility of renewed military strikes continues to loom.
Trump also alluded to Iran while answering questions from US service members stationed overseas during his Thanksgiving engagements on Thursday.