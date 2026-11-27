Iranian state media has released a provocative AI-generated video depicting drone attacks on the headquarters of major American technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The footage, which features explosions, burning buildings and scenes of destruction, has been described as a warning to firms allegedly supporting US and Israeli military operations against Iran. Iranian state media circulated AI-generated footage showing attacks on US technology company headquarters, threatening firms allegedly linked to American and Israeli military organisations. (REUTERS) more The video was shared on Thursday through the Telegram channel of Iran’s Mehr News Agency. Accompanied by an English-language narration, it portrays a militant group carrying out strikes against the technology companies. “We won’t let the killers of our children off the hook,” the narrator says at the beginning of the video. The voice then attempts to distinguish between American citizens and the companies being targeted, declaring: “We will not harm the American people. Consider this a warning.”

Iranian Media shares AI video depicting attacks on US tech firms

Tech companies accused of supporting military operations The video specifically accuses the three technology giants of contributing to the war against Iran. It warns that businesses allegedly involved in the conflict could face severe consequences unless they compensate Iran and acknowledge their actions. “The companies that took part in the attack on Iran will either pay reparations and repent or face destruction on the same scale,” the narrator says as footage of buildings engulfed in flames appears. The video concludes with a direct message to Washington: “Repentance or destruction? The choice is yours, America.” Although the footage is AI-generated, its release has raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence in state-sponsored propaganda and the potential targeting of private companies during geopolitical conflicts. Minab school bombing features prominently in Iran's warning Mehr News also used its Telegram post to highlight the February bombing of an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, which killed 175 people, most of them children. A preliminary military investigation determined that the US was responsible for the missile strike. The accompanying Persian-language message condemned companies allegedly maintaining undisclosed partnerships with American and Israeli military organisations. “A stern warning to companies complicit in crimes against the Iranian people and the innocent children of Minab!” the post stated. It further alleged: “From Amazon to Microsoft, companies that have secret collaborations with US and Israeli military units cannot escape accountability.”

Trump signals possible fresh military action The warning comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the future of the conflict and diplomatic efforts to end it remaining uncertain. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that further military action against Iran could be on the cards shortly after the New Year. He also accused Tehran of using delaying tactics during negotiations. Tensions have intensified following a US strike on a missile launch facility on Qeshm Island in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Washington said the operation was carried out in response to hostile actions by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran subsequently retaliated by launching missiles and drones towards American military installations in the region. Gulf nations allied with the United States intercepted the incoming projectiles.