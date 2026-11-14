Mississippi River crash: American Cruise Line boat and oil tanker collision near New Orleans port leave several in the water

A collision between an American Cruise Line boat and an Atlantic Asphalt oil tanker on the Mississippi River on Friday, just off the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana, left several people in the water. A massive, multi-agency response to the incident is underway. Representational image. (Unsplash)

American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage was docked outside the Port of New Orleans Place when the oil tanker reportedly struck it around 12:30pm local time. At least 12 people are in the water as the boat partially overturned, local media WDSU reports.

The report adds that there were around 129 passengers and crew members on the American Heritage cruise.

The Port of New Orleans said in a statement that their priority is "the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders."

This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed," the statement added. "Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed."

This story is being updated.