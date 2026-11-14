Mississippi River crash: American Cruise Line boat and oil tanker collision near New Orleans port leave several in the water
A collision between an American Cruise Lines boat and an oil tanker near New Orleans left at least 12 people in the water.
A collision between an American Cruise Line boat and an Atlantic Asphalt oil tanker on the Mississippi River on Friday, just off the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana, left several people in the water. A massive, multi-agency response to the incident is underway.
American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage was docked outside the Port of New Orleans Place when the oil tanker reportedly struck it around 12:30pm local time. At least 12 people are in the water as the boat partially overturned, local media WDSU reports.
The report adds that there were around 129 passengers and crew members on the American Heritage cruise.
The Port of New Orleans said in a statement that their priority is "the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders."
This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed," the statement added. "Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed."
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More