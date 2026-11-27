Officials have not disclosed the patients' current conditions or confirmed whether the illnesses were directly linked to food served at the luncheon.

Such a designation is generally used when the number of people requiring medical assistance could exceed the capacity of standard emergency response services, potentially requiring additional personnel and resources.

The scale of the incident prompted Miami -Dade Fire Rescue to upgrade the medical emergency to a "Mass Casualty Incident."

Of the 18 people who reported feeling sick, 15 were transported to nearby hospitals for medical evaluation and treatment, CBS Miami reported. The exact nature of their illnesses and the cause of the suspected food contamination remain unknown.

According to reports citing Miami -Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at the medical centre's headquarters, located at 8600 NW 41st Street. The affected people were employees attending the company's Thanksgiving gathering.

At least 18 staff members reported gastrointestinal symptoms after a Thanksgiving luncheon at Leon Medical Center’s administrative headquarters in Doral. Fifteen went to hospitals for evaluation.

At least 18 people became ill after attending a Thanksgiving luncheon at the headquarters of Leon Medical Centre in Doral, Florida , on Wednesday afternoon, raising concerns about a possible food poisoning incident.

Leon Medical Centre responds to incident Leon Medical Centre confirmed that it had hired an outside catering company to arrange the Thanksgiving meal for employees at its Doral headquarters.

In a statement carried by local media outlets, the organization said some employees developed gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after eating.

“Some of the staff began to experience gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment,” the medical centre said.

The company added that it was cooperating with the catering provider to investigate what might have caused the illnesses.

"We continue to work with the caterers to determine, if possible, the cause and continue to provide support to our staff and their families," the statement continued.

The organization also clarified that no patients were involved and that the incident was restricted to its administrative headquarters.

"Please note that this did not occur at any of the Leon Medical Centers healthcare facilities," it said.

Common causes of food poisoning in the US According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several pathogens are responsible for a significant proportion of foodborne illnesses in the United States. These include norovirus, Salmonella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

These infections can spread through contaminated food or water, improperly handled ingredients and inadequate food storage.

Norovirus is highly contagious and commonly causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach inflammation. Campylobacter infections are frequently associated with raw or undercooked poultry, while Clostridium perfringens outbreaks are often linked to food kept at unsafe temperatures.

Salmonella remains another major public health concern, causing approximately 1.35 million infections annually in the United States, according to the CDC. Raw or undercooked poultry, meat and eggs are among its common sources.

E. coli can also cause gastrointestinal illness. However, many strains naturally occur in the human digestive system without causing harm.