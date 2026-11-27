Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday that her resignation was out of the question, despite an ongoing impeachment trial over her alleged accumulation of unexplained wealth. Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte reacts during a press conference at her office in Manila. (AFP) more

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been the frontrunner in opinion polls to become the next president in 2028.

"Resignation, that is out of the question," she told reporters at a year-end gathering with media.

"It is something that I cannot do because I feel that it's a betrayal of the 32.2 million people who voted for me, and of course the general public if I resign."

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Philippine prosecutors have focused their impeachment case against Duterte on a single allegation of unexplained wealth, dropping three other charges, to try to conclude the trial by the end of this year before attention shifts to the 2028 election.

Duterte denies wrongdoing and has called the proceedings political harassment.

A conviction would remove her from office and disqualify her from political posts for life, ending her presidential ambitions.

Fair ICC trial not expected She also said she expected her father, Rodrigo Duterte, who was president from 2016 to 2022, would not get a fair hearing when hegoes on trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Monday.

He isaccused of crimes against humanity during his six-year "war on drugs" during which thousands of people werekilled, many in mysterious circumstances.

"This is the only remaining case in the ICC only, and I think the ICC, after the ganging up of superpowers, they would want to make a statement that they are in the right," she said.

She said it was not right that her father would be made to appear in court every day for proceedings.

"I don't think he can focus and give his time and attention," she said. "It's unfair to demand that of an 81-year-old man."