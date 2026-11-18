‘True landmark’: Trump touts US-Philippines trade deal as he heads to China
President Donald Trump says landmark pact will benefit American farmers and the energy sector of the country.
President Donald Trump announced what he called a “very big” trade deal with the Philippines on Wednesday as he departed Manila for China.
"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made so far, and it is a fair deal for both countries," Trump told a state lunch event at the Philippine presidential palace.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said the United States had concluded “the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made so far” with the Philippines. He said the arrangement would particularly benefit US farmers and the energy industry.
“I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He praised Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and described the agreement as “a true landmark."
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“The US offered for us to diversify our food supply.”
Philippine officials offered a more cautious assessment after Trump’s announcement. No joint statement outlining tariff reductions, market access commitments or investment measures had been released at the time of Trump’s announcement.
Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippines’ ambassador to the United States, said Washington had proposed cooperation to help diversify the Philippines’ food supply and energy requirements. “The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy requirements.”
Asked whether any trade agreement had been signed, Romualdez replied, “None.”
Marcos Jr. also declared that his government will not be signing a deal with the US on the Pax Silica AI supply chain plan. Prior to Trump's arrival, Pax Silica provoked protests and encountered opposition from indigenous and environmental groups in the Philippines.
Reuters also reported that neither the White House nor the Philippine government had included trade deal negotiations in their official schedules for Trump’s visit.
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Trump highlights trade before APEC summit in China
Trump made the announcement as he travelled to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where trade, supply chains and regional security are expected to dominate discussions among world leaders.
The president said his meeting with Marcos covered trade, national security and other bilateral issues.
In his Truth Social post, Trump called Marcos “a powerful leader” and said it had been an honour to meet him and his family.
On Tuesday, Trump said Thailand had agreed to eliminate all tariffs and substantial non-tariff barriers on US imports under a separate trade arrangement expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More