President Donald Trump announced what he called a “very big” trade deal with the Philippines on Wednesday as he departed Manila for China. President Donald Trump speaks as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, listen to him during a bilateral luncheon at the Malacanang presidential palace. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made so far, and it is a ​fair deal for both countries," Trump told a state lunch ​event at the Philippine presidential palace.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the United States had concluded “the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made so far” with the Philippines. He said the arrangement would particularly benefit US farmers and the energy industry.

“I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He praised Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and described the agreement as “a true landmark."

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“The US offered for us to diversify our food supply.” Philippine officials offered a more cautious assessment after Trump’s announcement. No joint statement outlining tariff reductions, market access commitments or investment measures had been released at the time of Trump’s announcement.

Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippines’ ambassador to the United States, said Washington had proposed cooperation to help diversify the Philippines’ food supply and energy requirements. “The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy ​requirements.”

Asked whether any trade agreement had been signed, Romualdez replied, “None.”

Marcos Jr. also declared that his government will not be signing a deal with the US on the Pax Silica AI supply chain plan. Prior to Trump's arrival, Pax Silica provoked protests and encountered opposition from indigenous and environmental groups in the Philippines.

Reuters also reported that neither the White House nor the Philippine government had included trade deal negotiations in their official schedules for Trump’s visit.

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Trump highlights trade before APEC summit in China Trump made the announcement as he travelled to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where trade, supply chains and regional security are expected to dominate discussions among world leaders.

The president said his meeting with Marcos covered trade, national security and other bilateral issues.

In his Truth Social post, Trump called Marcos “a powerful leader” and said it had been an honour to meet him and his family.

On Tuesday, Trump said Thailand had agreed to eliminate all tariffs and substantial non-tariff barriers on US imports under a separate trade arrangement expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.