Many years before smart glasses and other small wearable computers were commonplace, American company Xybernaut was working on computers that you could wear while working. In 1999, the company announced its Mobile Assistant IV, or MA IV, a wearable personal computer built to provide access to digital information without the need for a laptop computer in hand. The system consisted of a mini head-mounted display, a computer that was worn on a belt, a separate battery pack, and a number of cords and accessories. The system did not place all computer components in a single package as you might do today with a modern wearable. Rather, the company spread the components across the user's body, connecting them with cords. Representative AI image of a field worker using a wearable computer, featuring a head-mounted display and belt-mounted hardware. (AI-generated) more

A computer designed to be worn rather than carried Xybernaut, founded in 1990 in Virginia, built wearable computers that allowed workers to access computer files, technical manuals, and other communication options even as they moved around. According to Powerhouse Collection, the MA IV was produced by Xybernaut in 1999 and acquired by the museum for its collection on 5 January 2000. The exhibited system was preserved with a magnesium alloy computer unit, head-mounted display, mini keyboard, lithium-ion battery, charger, video camera adapter, a camera lens, and a specialised vest with compartments for the components.

The computer had an Intel Pentium processor at 200 MHz, 32 MB of memory, and a modular 2.1 GB hard drive. It used Windows NT and could run speech recognition software such as IBM Via Voice Dragon NaturallySpeaking. The software specifications were the same as those of the desktop PCs of the time, when laptops were much bigger and heavier than they are today.

A tiny display and computer connected through cables The MA IV’s most visible feature was its small 1.1-inch monochrome head-mounted display. The VGA screen had a resolution of 640 by 480 pixels. Its image was reflected on a tiny reflector in front of one eye by special optics. Powerhouse Collection notes that the arrangement produced an apparent viewing area like a conventional 15 monitor viewed from a distance of about two feet.

There was a microphone on top, an earpiece on the bottom, and a tiny video camera. The operator could access data via a small hand-held keyboard, voice commands, or optional input devices worn on the wrist. The computer was worn on a belt or in the vest, with the battery and accessories carried separately. Cables led to the display, power supply, and computer, all of which formed one wearable system.

Nevertheless, the setup was not always easy or comfortable. A May 1999 article by The Washington Post wrote that the head-mounted display became unwieldy after long use. The several cables connecting to the system were unwieldy. The reviewers saw the challenge in balancing a long enough cable with freedom of movement. Battery life was generally under three hours or less, depending on the program and use.