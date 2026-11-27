In 1983, Sinclair Research introduced an ambitious attempt to make a television small enough to fit in a pocket without the bulky picture tube used in conventional sets. Its FTV1 used an unusual cathode-ray tube (CRT) with a front-mounted Fresnel lens to enlarge the small monochrome image. According to the Science Museum Group's collection record, the Sinclair FTV1 miniature television receiver was manufactured by Sinclair Radionics Limited in 1983. It measured 90 by 140 by 32 mm and weighed 300 grams. Introduced in 1983, Sinclair’s FTV1 squeezed a monochrome television into a 300-gram device. Its sideways-mounted electron gun, electrostatic plates and Fresnel lens created and corrected the small image. The ambitious design reportedly took six years and more than £4 million to develop, but sold around 15,000 units. (Wikimedia Commons) more

This design was unusual because the CRT's electron gun was positioned to one side of the screen, with its axis parallel to the viewing surface, rather than behind it, as in a conventional television. In a traditional CRT, the electron gun sits behind the screen and fires an electron beam towards its phosphor-coated surface, requiring considerable depth. Sinclair's design took a different approach: the beam travelled parallel to the screen before electrostatic deflection plates bent it through 90 degrees towards the phosphor-coated display.

Picture tube that broke the rules The December 1983 issue of Hobby Electronics described Sinclair's pocket television as having a two-inch monochrome screen. It reported Sinclair's claim that the unusual picture tube produced an image up to three times brighter than conventional televisions, using the same beam energy. The tube used three sets of electrostatic deflection plates. Two controlled the horizontal and vertical scanning, while a third bent the electron beam towards the phosphor-coated screen, according to Sinclair Research's 1981 technical description.

This unusual path created problems: without adjustments, the image would not appear rectangular. Because the electron beam was angled rather than horizontal, it distorted the image and produced curved vertical edges and a trapezium-like picture. This design contained both electrical and optical corrections. To reduce the power required for vertical scanning, the image height was initially reduced while its width remained unchanged. A Fresnel lens incorporated into the faceplate then optically restored the picture's height, according to the November 1983 issue of Television. This helped to correct the image and reduce the corrections required from the television's vertical scanning system.

According to the December 1983 issue of Hobby Electronics, development of the flat-screen television took six years and cost more than £4 million. The magazine also reported that most of the television's signal-processing functions were handled by a single integrated circuit designed by Sinclair Research and manufactured by Ferranti. The chip could be adjusted to accommodate different broadcast systems. The tuner measured just 31 by 23 by 11 mm and used hybrid microminiature components.

The magazine also estimated the price of the device at around £80 and indicated that it would start selling through the mail, where consumers had to make an application and not just place an ordinary order. Production was low at first but was intended to be stepped up as manufacturing capacity improved. Battery life was estimated at around 15 hours, with a mains adapter also available. The device also came with an earphone for private listening while on the move.