Columbia University affiliated Barnard College in New York has reversed its decision to suspend internship-related work authorisations for international students, allowing them to apply for Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for the spring 2027 semester. Barnard resumes international student internship approvals for spring 2027 after US court order. (Barnard College.edu) more The move follows a federal court order temporarily blocking the Trump administration's stricter interpretation of CPT eligibility rules. Akilah Rosado, Barnard's interim dean and vice president for inclusion and belonging, announced the decision in an email to international students on November 25, according to Columbia Daily Spectator. The reversal comes nine days after the college announced on November 16 that it would pause CPT approvals for the upcoming semester.

Barnard's decision also follows a November 17 ruling by the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts that blocked enforcement of two federal directives that had narrowed eligibility for the programme. Federal court blocks stricter CPT rules The court order in Association of American Universities v. Department of Homeland Security granted a preliminary injunction and stayed the Student and Exchange Visitor Program's (SEVP) August 12 and August 24, 2026, broadcast messages pending judicial review. The messages had introduced a stricter interpretation of CPT, stating that internships must be an integral and required part of an established academic curriculum. The August 24 guidance said the requirement had to apply to all students in the same programme, regardless of whether they were international or domestic. The court found that the government had departed from its longstanding interpretation of CPT eligibility without adequately acknowledging or explaining the change.