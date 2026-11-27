Marko Bojovic got up early on the day of Serbia's parliamentary election last month. As a logistics coordinator for the student movement, he wanted one final look at a plan designed to make sure activists were safe and the ballot was not rigged. Speaker of Serbia's National Assembly Aleksandar Cupic signs a document calling for presidential elections to be held on December 27. (Reuters) more

The meticulously crafted plan relied on a network of some 60,000 volunteers with specialised mobile teams that communicated through dedicated phone apps and kept changing venues to avoid state surveillance and stay connected, he said.

After all, the grassroots movement was taking on a formidable opponent. Strongman ruler Aleksandar Vucic was in power for 14 years, equipped with a well-oiled electoral machine, seemingly unlimited resources, a state apparatus, and almost the entire media landscape under the control of his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party.

Also Read I Representatives of Serbia’s student-backed movement to take seats in parliament today

Nonetheless, 24-year-old Bojovic was confident that the Students List would succeed. After leading two years of protests, the students managed nationwide mobilization, flawless organisation, and - crucially - empathy.

Bojovic, who has a degree in history, drew a comparison between the election showdown and a Spartan battle. "We would either come back with our shields, or on them," he said.

Their preparations paid off. Serbia's youth on Oct. 25 scored a stunning victory admired well beyond the Balkan country's borders. A month later, Bojovic and another logistics team member, Adrian Kraljevic, spoke to the AP about the strategy that helped undermine Vucic's popularity and defeat his party by a landslide.

The core of future victory was created during protests The students' protests demanding accountability over the November 2024 train station tragedy in Serbia's north resonated among the voters hungry for justice and equality after decades of crisis and corruption.

The canopy collapse at the Novi Sad train station killed 16 people, and many in Serbia were convinced that shoddy renovation work tainted by graft and negligence was to blame.

Djordje Trikos, a London-based political campaign strategist, said the disaster acted as a catalyst for change.

"This is where they started thinking: I have nothing to lose if I change my vote,'" Trikos said. "Many people switched sides not because they necessarily believed the students were the better alternative, but because they considered the reality they lived in unbearable."

Bojovic said the students realised Vucic's system was a "pyramid" and that the way was to dismantle the base and work upwards. To achieve this, activists launched a "student in every village" campaign, marching and cycling through the country to reach Vucic's strongholds.

"We knocked on almost every door in Serbia," he said.