What happened at Trump's Doral National Golf Club? Secret Service arrests man for ‘setting off…’

A man was taken into custody by the Secret Service at President Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida on Saturday afternoon – merely one week following the gunfire incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. At Trump’s golf course in Florida, a man was taken into custody by the Secret Service after disregarding commands and becoming physical with an agent.

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was apprehended at a security checkpoint at Trump Doral National Golf Club at approximately 4:15 p.m. after reportedly creating a tumultuous situation, disregarding commands, and becoming physical with a Secret Service agent, as per the Secret Service and the Doral Police Department.

Trump was not present at the location when the event transpired.

Footage circulated on social media by conservative commentator Nick Sortor depicted the man shifting in place while being handcuffed after allegedly “setting off magnetometers” at an entry screening point, NY POST reported.

The security checkpoint was staffed by federal agents and law enforcement personnel.

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