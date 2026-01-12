Nick Sortor has spoken out after allegedly being attacked by a mob outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The conservative influencer shared videos of the alleged attack on X, claiming that “leftist rioters” tried to “kill” him and content creator Cam Higby. Nick Sortor claims ‘leftist rioters’ tried to ‘kill’ him with frozen bottles in Minnesota, urges FBI to step in (@nicksortor/X)

What did Nick Sortor allege? Sharing a video of a woman appearing to assault him, Sortor wrote, “TEARGAS AND FLASHBANGS DEPLOYED outside ICE Minneapolis as leftists decide once again to attack me in the street. They just can’t keep their hands off me. Unfortunately for them, I won’t shut up OR “go away”.”

Sortor shared a video of his damaged car, with words like “bi***” spray-painted on his. “The “peaceful protestors” are at it again. Surrounding my vehicle. Breaking my windows. Spray painting the car. Telling @camhigby and I over and over that they’re going to kiII us.”

Sortor claimed that despite being attacked, police detained him and Higby because “rioters” called 911 on them.

Sortor posted another video, claiming the visuals show the “moments leading up to Minneapolis anti-ICE rioters SURROUNDING my vehicle, smashing my windows, and attempting to kiII @CamHigby and me”.

“I was forced to drive away to save our lives, repeatedly warning those standing in front to GET OUT OF THE WAY,” wrote Sortor. “They didn’t listen, so I had no choice but to go anyway. They then used vehicles to BLOCK US as we were running, forcing me to throw the truck off the road to go around them. Then, it appears we were CHASED down the interstate by another one of their goons.”

He further wrote, “I have to post this now because these idiots called the police on me saying I had a gun and was “running innocent protestors over”. You can try to terrorize me all you want. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP, AND NEVER SHUT UP.”

In one post, Sortor claimed that the crowd tried to kill him and Higby using frozen water bottles as weapons. “THIS is one of the weapons of choice leftist rioters tried to kiII @CamHigby and me with tonight. Frozen water bottles. Classic Antifa.”

“Which means SOMEBODY was freezing them beforehand and gave them to rioters to use as weapons,” he added. “They’re rock solid. FBI MUST INVESTIGATE NOW!”

Sortor also urged people not to criticize the Eagan Police in Minnesota, saying they helped him during the attack. “LET ME BE CLEAR: Eagan Police in Minnesota have been INCREDIBLY helpful following the attack on me tonight. PLEASE DO NOT LASH OUT AT THEM. They protected me when vioIent rioters were after us,” he wrote.

“I have nothing but GREAT things to say about @EaganPolice!” Sortor added. “STOP HARASSING THEM, NATIONAL MEDIA!”

Allegations against Nick Sortor and Cam Higby Serious allegations surfaced on social media against Higby and Sortor. “Wherever you protest at be careful of Nick Sortor and Cam Higby. Currently ran over someone and ran at the Minneapolis protest,” a Facebook user wrote. “One of them antagonized the protesters and punched a woman in the face. Nick has been arrested for disorderly conduct at the Portland protest a few months ago. I think he's a professional agitator. The same thing we're accused to be. Cam on left and Nick on right.”

Higby shared a clarification, saying the alleged attack on them was unprovoked. “To be clear: Nick Sortor did not initiate any physical contact with anyone,” he wrote on X. “We only left our vehicle when rioters assaulted or clashed with agents. Our job is to film. They would mob and attack us every time.”

“We did our best not to engage with them. Obviously they repeatedly initiated physical contact with us,” he added.