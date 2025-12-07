MAGA reporter Nick Sortor ‘attacked’ at ICE protest in New Orleans; watch

Independent journalist and MAGA reporter Nick Sortor was allegedly attacked at an ICE protest in New Orleans, on December 6, as per a video being circulated online. Nick Sortor is an independent journalist.(REUTERS)

The video showed Sortor engaged in a physical confrontation with someone in a fluorescent jacket, before more people tackle him and take him away. Sortor can be seen trying to make his point be heard.

Several people expressed concern upon seeing the clip. “I hope he is OK,” one person remarked. Another added, “So much for free speech. Ug! I miss the old America.... the one before all the illegal aliens invaded!”

What happened to Nick Sortor in New Orleans?

Frontlines TPUSA reported that Sortor was swarmed by ICE protest attendees when he was asking one of the speakers "How is the national guard racist?”.

Sortor spoke to the news outlet after the attack, saying that it was surprising they couldn't answer why they felt the National Guard was racist, and brought up the recent shooting of two troop members in Washington DC.

Another clip from the incident was shared and the person wrote “Nick Sortor rushes to speakers and disrupts Anti-ICE Protest in New Orleans LA”.

This comes months after Sortor was arrested by the Portland police for a fight. The 27-year-old had shared at the time that President Donald Trump had extended support amid what he called an ‘unlawful’ arrest.

Sortor was arrested on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, during the incident in October.

Several people are protesting against ICE in New Orleans now, days after dozens were arrested in what many called a ‘siege’ where there was ‘racial profiling’, as per The Guardian. Rachel Taber, an organizer with Unión Migrante told the publication “It’s like psychological warfare. They’re attacking people who haven’t committed any crime, it’s just the color of their skin. It’s just straight racial profiling.”

Sortor has appeared on Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Newsmax, Timcast and other shows, as per his bio. On Instagram, his bio claims he's “on the ground covering stories mainstream media won’t.”