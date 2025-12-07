Tim Pool claims shooting at house after podcast where 'Erika Kirk divorce', ‘Charlie Kirk gay’ claims were made

Conservative podcaster Tim Pool said on December 6 that someone shot at his house last night. He noted that nobody was hurt in the December 5 incident. Pool lives at Harpers Ferry, in West Virginia. His claims about the shooting came after a podcast episode aired where a guest made shocking claims about Erika and Charlie Kirk. Tim Pool said his immediate thoughts after the shooting was that someone was trying to scare them.(X/@MarioNawfal)

“Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire. No one was hurt,” he wrote on X. Pool added “Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement. This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil.”

In a follow-up post, he added, “My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us. But we have a security gate and armed guards and its possible this deterred something more serious.”

Reactions to Tim Pool house shooting

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to the news of the shooting, and said, “This is terrifying. I’m glad everyone is ok. Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation. No matter who it happens to. Whether you like them or not.”

MTG's response comes even as Milo Yiannopoulos, who in 2022 was reported to be interning for the lawmaker, appeared on Pool's show and made shocking claims about Erika and Charlie Kirk. He said that Candace Owens had posted that she believed Erika and Charlie Kirk were about to get a divorce. “I think he was gay,” Yiannopoulos added.

This was slammed by conservative commentator Laura Loomer, who shared the excerpt of the podcast. “Marjorie Traitor Greene’s @RepMTG intern and speech writer Milo Yiannopoulos who spends a lot of his time living inside the Rome, Georgia home of @mtgreenee went on @Timcast to say Charlie Kirk was about to divorce Erika Kirk @MrsErikaKirk before he died, and that Charlie was gay,” she wrote.

Loomer added, “Milo also used the episode to say Candace cares more about Charlie than Erika Kirk cares about her own husband. Milo, who runs MTG’s social media and writes her speeches for her by his own admission, also claimed that Charlie hasn't been buried and could even still be alive.”

She also went on to allege “It appears that all of the attacks on Charlie Kirk and TPUSA were organized and plotted at Tucker’s Christmas Party this week,” continuing her tirade against the recent party which Owens had attended as well.

The shooting at Pool's property comes amid a tense atmosphere after the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, when he was attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Authorities are yet to confirm the shooting West Virginia shooting, as per People.