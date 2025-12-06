Trump didn't want Epstein files to be released? MTG drops bombshell amid resignation saga; 'it would hurt...'

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has shed more light on her resignation and relation with President Donald Trump. MTG's resignation had sent shockwaves through the political world, as she had been a longtime ally of Trump and a vocal supporter of the MAGA movement. Now, speaking to 60 Minutes, MTG opened up on what changed in their relationship. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation had sent shockwaves through the political world, as she had been a longtime ally of President Donald Trump and a vocal supporter of the MAGA movement.(AFP)

A snippet of the interview, which was shared online, shows Greene say that Trump was ‘extremely angry’ with her that she'd signed the discharge petition to release the Epstein files. She added that the president was ‘furious’ with her.

MTG added that Trump had said “it was going to hurt people.”

Did Trump not want Epstein files released?

On record, Trump called for the House Republicans to vote ‘yes’ to release the Epstein files. However, prior to his Truth Social post, the president maintained that the entire thing was a Democrat hoax meant to distract from the performance of the Republican party.

Meanwhile, Trump's former ally Greene worked tirelessly to push for the release of the Epstein files. She, along with Representative Thomas Massie, were among the Republicans who pushed for the files to be released.

The Georgia lawmaker tried to convey an America First message amid her falling out with Trump and subsequent resignation.

Trump, amid a row over the file release, had announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his endorsement of MTG. The Georgia lawmaker announced her retirement soon after, but not before she alleged that the president was fostering an environment where she might get death threats. When announcing her decision to retire, MTG again mentioned threats to her family, and said she wished for it to stop and was thus planning to step down.

MTG's last working is on January 5, 2026.