Epstein Island images: What newly released photos reveal about the disturbing interior of the infamous island house?

The U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General provided the images to investigators, marking a major step toward public access to evidence in one of America’s most notorious criminal cases.

The creepy masks and disturbing writings

Among the 10 photos and 4 videos are scenes that, at first glance, look like a lavish Caribbean holiday home with “well” decorated bedrooms, bathrooms, poolside patios, a spa-like area, and well-furnished living spaces.

However, inside the luxury are details that are conventionally creepy and deeply disturbing.

In one picture, a small room is occupied by dentist chairs, surrounded by masks of hideous men on the walls, which leads to another door and a covered window.

The images included pictures of two bedrooms, showing a not-so-decorative bed frame in one and nightstands and a study table blocking the doors of another.

The rooms are strikingly colorless and eerie, given against Epstein's gold-decorated Manhattan apartment.

One of the videos that tours the outsides of the estate shows an unusual statue/sculpture of a man with a bow in his hand, posed in the release form in front of the swimming pool.

One of the other creepy details of the room includes an image of an unconventionally styled bathroom turned storage unit with huge boxes storing what appears to be rags or ropes. The room also has huge white sacks contents of which are unknown.

Another picture shows a chalkboard scrawled with words like “power,” “deception,” “truth,” “music”, unsettling messages that hint at a dark truth behind the estate’s veneer. A picture of a landline phone with a speed-dial panel is also released. The list includes names like “Darren,” “Rich,” “Mike,” “Patrick,” “Larry”, and other entries redacted — suggestive of a network of contacts connected to the island’s secret operations.

The contents of the images are such that they really urge the common people to ask questions about what really transpired behind closed doors, and why so many gaps in investigations remain.

Transparency push and institutional pressure

According to the Oversight Committee, the release aims to give “survivors, and the public, a clearer view of what was going on behind closed doors.”

Alongside visual evidence, the committee’s 2025 subpoena letter confirms they explicitly sought financial documents and communications from banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, to trace financial flows and investigate possible institutional failures. These are documents they intend to make public after review.

Earlier in 2025, another congressional effort led by members of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee also singled out these banks, among others, demanding disclosure of transactions flagged as “suspicious” in connection with Epstein’s sex-trafficking and money-laundering network.

The release also revives political pressure. In a press release, committee leader Robert Garcia said the release of images was meant “to ensure public transparency” and insisted that the government should now turn over all remaining records.

Under the recently passed Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law in November 2025, the United States Department of Justice is required to release all unclassified documents relating to the Epstein investigation. Many lawmakers across party lines say that this should include visitor logs, bank records, correspondence and any materials that shed light on who frequented the island.

Survivors and advocacy groups, working with lawmakers, have echoed calls for the release of all files “without delay or selective disclosure,” arguing that only a comprehensive public record can ensure justice and prevent impunity.