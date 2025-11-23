Epstein files: Full list of people named in contact book – Tiffany Trump, Michael Jackson and more

Both chambers of Congress have agreed to order the US justice department to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the measure in a 427-1 vote. It was unanimously fast-tracked by the Senate without a formal vote. WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: A protester holds a placard after the House voted 427-1 to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the release of documents and files at the U.S. Capitol on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The bill was brought on the floor of the Senate by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a procedure known as unanimous consent. As no one objected, there was no debate. No amendments were added to the bill either.

President Donald Trump recently signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its lengthy investigation into Epstein. Over the years, various materials have been shared with the public relating to both Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. A trove of documents made public have named several high-profile figures. Part of the information federal officials released includes Epstein’s contact book.

Here is the full list of names in Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book:

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III

Bill Clinton, former president listed on flight logs

President Donald Trump listed on flight logs and in Epstein’s book

Marla Maples, the former wife of Donald Trump listed on flight logs

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump listed on flight logs

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006 listed on flight logs and in Epstein’s book

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop” named in Epstein’s book

Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer listed on flight logs

Naomi Campbell, British model listed on flight logs

Courtney Love, American singer named in Epstein’s book

Mick Jagger, English musician and frontman of the The Rolling Stones named in Epstein’s book

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico named in Epstein’s book

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly friends with Epstein listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist listed on flight logs

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films named in Epstein’s book

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew listed on flight logs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services named in Epstein’s book

Mary Kennedy, the late wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named in Epstein’s book

Dana Burns listed on flight logs

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler listed on flight logs

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Clinton to cut ties with Epstein listed on flight logs

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

Eric Gany named in Epstein’s book

Sheridan Gibson-Butte listed on flight logs

Shelly Harrison listed on flight logs

Victoria Hazell listed on flight logs

Forest Sawyer listed on flight logs

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs

Adriana Mucinska, formerly Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs

Peter Marino, listed on flight logs

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs

David Mullen, listed on flight logs

Joe Pagano, listed on flight logs

Kristy Rodgers, listed on flight logs

Patsy Rodgers, listed on flight logs

Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein listed on flight logs

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant listed on flight logs

Brent Tindall, chef for Epstein listed on flight logs

Ed Tuttle, listed on flight logs

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein, named in Epstein’s book

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner, named in Epstein’s book

Cresencia Valdez, listed on flight logs

Maritza Vasquez, former bookkeeper for Jean-Luc Brunel, listed on flight logs

Sharon Reynolds, listed on flight logs

Courtney Wild, listed on flight logs

Mark Zeff, New York decorator, named in Epstein’s book

Kelly Spamm, listed on flight logs

Alexandra Dixon, listed on flight logs

Ricardo Legoretta, Mexican designer, listed on flight logs

However, being named in the documents does not mean the individuals are involved in any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list of names includes alleged victims and accusers, as well as people tangentially connected to Epstein who were pulled into lawsuits against Maxwell – including both civil or criminal suits.