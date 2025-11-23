Epstein files: Full list of people named in contact book – Tiffany Trump, Michael Jackson and more
A trove of documents on Jeffrey Epstein made public have named several high-profile figures, including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell and more.
Both chambers of Congress have agreed to order the US justice department to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the measure in a 427-1 vote. It was unanimously fast-tracked by the Senate without a formal vote.
The bill was brought on the floor of the Senate by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a procedure known as unanimous consent. As no one objected, there was no debate. No amendments were added to the bill either.
President Donald Trump recently signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its lengthy investigation into Epstein. Over the years, various materials have been shared with the public relating to both Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. A trove of documents made public have named several high-profile figures. Part of the information federal officials released includes Epstein’s contact book.
Here is the full list of names in Jeffrey Epstein’s contact book:
- Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III
- Bill Clinton, former president listed on flight logs
- President Donald Trump listed on flight logs and in Epstein’s book
- Marla Maples, the former wife of Donald Trump listed on flight logs
- Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump listed on flight logs
- Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006 listed on flight logs and in Epstein’s book
- Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial
- Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop” named in Epstein’s book
- Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer listed on flight logs
- Naomi Campbell, British model listed on flight logs
- Courtney Love, American singer named in Epstein’s book
- Mick Jagger, English musician and frontman of the The Rolling Stones named in Epstein’s book
- Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico named in Epstein’s book
- Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly friends with Epstein listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book
- Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book
- Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist listed on flight logs
- Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films named in Epstein’s book
- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew listed on flight logs
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services named in Epstein’s book
- Mary Kennedy, the late wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named in Epstein’s book
- Dana Burns listed on flight logs
- Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book
- Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book
- Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler listed on flight logs
- Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Clinton to cut ties with Epstein listed on flight logs
- Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault
- Eric Gany named in Epstein’s book
- Sheridan Gibson-Butte listed on flight logs
- Shelly Harrison listed on flight logs
- Victoria Hazell listed on flight logs
- Forest Sawyer listed on flight logs
- Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs
- Adriana Mucinska, formerly Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs
- Peter Marino, listed on flight logs
- Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs
- David Mullen, listed on flight logs
- Joe Pagano, listed on flight logs
- Kristy Rodgers, listed on flight logs
- Patsy Rodgers, listed on flight logs
- Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein listed on flight logs
- Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant listed on flight logs
- Brent Tindall, chef for Epstein listed on flight logs
- Ed Tuttle, listed on flight logs
- Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein, named in Epstein’s book
- Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner, named in Epstein’s book
- Cresencia Valdez, listed on flight logs
- Maritza Vasquez, former bookkeeper for Jean-Luc Brunel, listed on flight logs
- Sharon Reynolds, listed on flight logs
- Courtney Wild, listed on flight logs
- Mark Zeff, New York decorator, named in Epstein’s book
- Kelly Spamm, listed on flight logs
- Alexandra Dixon, listed on flight logs
- Ricardo Legoretta, Mexican designer, listed on flight logs
However, being named in the documents does not mean the individuals are involved in any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list of names includes alleged victims and accusers, as well as people tangentially connected to Epstein who were pulled into lawsuits against Maxwell – including both civil or criminal suits.