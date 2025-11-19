Epstein files bill: What is set to be released and what has already been released?

Both chambers of Congress have agreed to order the US justice department to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the measure in a 427-1 vote. It was unanimously fast-tracked by the Senate without a formal vote. Representative Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. President Donald Trump's firm control of Washington showed signs of weakening Tuesday as nearly all House Republicans voted to compel the Justice Department to release its files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, whose earlier ties to the president have been the subject of intense scrutiny. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg

The bill was brought on the floor of the Senate by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a procedure known as unanimous consent. As no one objected, there was no debate. No amendments were added to the bill either. The bill will now head to President Donald Trump’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law.

What is required to be released and what has already been released?

The bill requires Attorney General Pam Bondi to release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” related to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell no later than 30 days after the law is enacted. The materials include internal justice department communications, flight logs, as well as people and entities connected to Epstein, according to the BBC. Bondi also has the power to withhold information that could potentially jeopardise any active federal investigation or identifies any victims.

Over the years, various materials have been shared with the public relating to both Epstein and Maxwell. One batch that was released in January 2024 contained 1,400 pages of records, including depositions with both. A trove of documents made public in the Maxwell case named several high-profile figures.

Weeks after Trump took office this year, the Department of Justice and the FBI released what they described as the "first phase of the declassified Epstein files". This included flight logs from Epstein's plane and a redacted version of his contacts book, which contained names of famous people he knew. The Department of Justice and FBI said in a memo in July that no more material would be released.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails and other messages were released by a congressional committee on November 12. The emails and messages were part of over 20,000 documents Epstein’s estate turned over to Congress in response to a subpoena from lawmakers. The late sex offender insulted Trump several times in the newly-released materials, bringing the two men’s much-scrutinized relationship back into the public eye.