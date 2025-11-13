Trump-Epstein row: 10 explosive comments financier made about POTUS – ‘dog that hasn’t barked’ to ‘borderline insane’

In more than 20,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and other messages released by a congressional committee on Wednesday, November 12, the late pedophile insulted the US President several times. He also hinted that he had damaging information on Trump.

Read More | Epstein emails say Trump 'knew about the girls'; new House Democrat pledges file release

The release of the messages have brought Trump and Epstein’s much-scrutinized relationship back into the public eye. The emails date to at least 2011, when Epstein was trying to rehabilitate his image after his conviction, according to The New York Times. The emails were part of over 20,000 documents Epstein’s estate turned over to Congress in response to a subpoena from lawmakers.

Epstein wrote to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2011 that Trump was the “dog that hasn’t barked.” He added that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, had “spent hours at my house” with Trump.

During Trump’s presidential campaign in December 2015, Epstein asked Landon Thomas Jr., then a New York Times reporter, “would you like photso of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen”? However, it is unclear if Epstein actually possessed such photos, and he never provided any photos to Thomas.

Epstein also told Thomas about a time Trump was “so focused” on watching young women in a swimming pool that he bumped into a door, “leaving his nose print on the glass.”

In a January 2018 email to journalist Michael Wolff, who had a longstanding relationship with Epstein, the convicted sex offender referred to Trump as “dopey donald” and “demented donald,” saying that his finances were “all a sham.”

Later that year, Epstein told Lawrence H. Summers, the former Treasury secretary and Harvard University president, in an email that Trump was “borderline insane.”

In December 2018, when authorities were closing in on Epstein, an unidentified acquaintance said in a text to him that “they’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that…!” “its wild,” Epstein replied. “because i am the one able to take him down.”

Epstein wrote to Wolff about Mr. Trump and Mar-a-Lago next month. “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever,” Epstein wrote. “of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

In a 2019 email, sent from Epstein to himself, the sex offender said Trump “came to my house many times” during an unspecified time period, adding, “The testimony of the houseman John allessi confiremed [sic] it. He never got a massage.”

In a 2018 email to Kathryn Ruemmler, a lawyer who served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama, Epstein said, “I know how dirty donald is,” according to CNBC.