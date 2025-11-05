Fact check: Did Barack Obama endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor?

Zohran Mamdani has created history after winning the mayoral election for New York City. He is all set to become the first Muslim mayor of the city and is now seen as one of the brightest rising stars of the Democratic Party. Barack Obama speaks at a rally for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill in Newark, New Jersey.(AP)

Mamdani’s campaign and his march towards victory attracted global attention. While some see the young mayor-elect of NYC as a dangerously radical ‘socialist’, others see in him a great hope for the future.

Barack Obama's call to Mamdani

Former President Barack Obama had called Mamdani a few days ago to share his views on the campaign. The New York Times reported that the call might have taken place on Saturday and lasted for about 30 minutes. The former president offered to be a ‘sounding board’ for the then-aspiring mayor of NYC.

“Your campaign has been impressive to watch,” Obama reportedly told Mamdani. The latter’s spokesperson, Dora Pekec, told the New York Times, “Zohran Mamdani appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city.”

Did Obama endorse Zohran Mamdani?

Despite the reported long telephonic conversation and the appreciation shown by the former president for him, Mamdani didn’t receive an official endorsement from Obama.

The New York Post reported that Obama was actively campaigning for Mikie Sherrill, who was running for New Jersey Governor’s position, across the Hudson River on the same day he made the call to Mamdani. But he did not actively campaign for the 34-year-old mayoral candidate in New York City.

Mamdani’s campaign tried to downplay the lack of endorsement from the former president. The Post reached out to Patrick Gaspard, a campaign manager for Mamdani, who also served in key positions under Obama, for comments on the matter.

“Obama doesn’t endorse in local races. That’s a longstanding rule post-presidency,” Gaspard said.

However, the media outlet also reported that Obama has indeed, in the past, endorsed candidates in mayoral elections as well. The list of mayors endorsed by the 44th US president includes Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, her predecessor Eric Garcetti, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel, among others.

On this occasion, though, Obama tried to play his cards safe. If he had endorsed Mamdani, it would have been the right call, in view of the eventual results.

