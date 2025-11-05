Barack Obama doesn’t name Zohran Mamdani in post congratulating ‘all Democratic winners’

In a post-election message, former US president Barack Obama congratulated “all the Democratic candidates who won tonight,” but notably did not mention Zohran Mamdani by name. The omission raised eyebrows even though multiple elections were held across the United States today — including races in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City. Former US president Barack Obama (L) and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (R)

Voters in races across the country backed Democrats, including in New York’s mayoral race and contests for governor in New Jersey and Virginia. Democrats secured another expected win in California, where voters approved a new congressional map that is designed to help their party win five more US House seats in next year’s midterm elections.

Despite elections in Virginia and New Jersey, the contest between Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani to become the next mayor of New York City was the most publicised and closely-watched election.

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, won the mayoral race by defeating Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to 34-year-old Mamdani.

Barack Obama’s post

“Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter,” Obama posted on X.

Notably, the Obama had refused to formally endorse Mamdani before the election, despite speaking with him over the phone on Saturday.

The former US president and the incoming mayor of New York City had a 30-minute phone call on Saturday, during which Obama reportedly heaped big praise on Mamdani. “Your campaign has been impressive to watch," Obama reportedly told the Indian-origin candidate, who will become New York City’s first Muslim mayor after he takes office on January 1.

Social media reacts

Reactions to Obama’s X post ranged from amused to disappointed.

"Zohran did it without an Obama endorsement. This means Mamdani has signified an independence from the old guard. It is time for this new generation to redefine the Democratic Party once and for all!” X user @DannyKPolitics said.

“He didn't even say his name,” another X user pointed out. “Zohran. Name him,” a person added.

“The have-it-both-ways king who leaked his call to Mamdani but refused to endorse him is doing the ‘we’ s**t again,” said one person.