NYC mayor election 2025 LIVE: Polls to close soon in Mamdani vs Cuomo race
NYC mayor election 2025 LIVE: A record number of voters stepped out to cast their ballots in the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday in a race that features 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani against Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. According to the city’s Board of Elections, about 1.75 million voters had already cast their ballots by 6 pm local time, marking the biggest voter turnout in any New York mayoral race in at least 30 years....Read More
NYC mayoral election result 2025 | Key points
Shortly after the polls close, vote tallies will be released, beginning with early voting and mail-in ballots. Notably, major US media outlets project a winner after the 9 pm deadline if the margin is clear.
Initial updates are expected between 9:30 and 10:00 pm ET, with most results likely by late night if the race is not contested.
If democratic socialist Mamdani wins, the city will get its first Muslim mayor and the youngest leader in decades. A victory would also put him in the national spotlight after months of back-and-forth with US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to cut off funding to the city if Mamdani wins.
Meanwhile, if Cuomo wins, it would mark a major political comeback four years after he resigned as governor over several sexual harassment allegations.
If both lose and Sliwa wins, it would mean a Republican leading the country’s largest city at a time when some residents say they want someone to stand up to Trump.
At the centre of the race is a charged matchup: Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens who describes himself as a democratic socialist, versus Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who lost the primary race to Mamdani and is running as an independent. Curtis Sliwa, a Republican, is another prominent candidate.
Polls across NYC's five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island) are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET. All voters in line by 9:00 PM will still be allowed to cast ballots, even if processing extends beyond closing.