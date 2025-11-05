NYC mayor election 2025 LIVE: Polls to close soon in Mamdani vs Cuomo race

NYC mayoral election result 2025 | Key points

Voting is open across the city’s five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island) from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm ET.

Shortly after the polls close, vote tallies will be released, beginning with early voting and mail-in ballots. Notably, major US media outlets project a winner after the 9 pm deadline if the margin is clear.

Initial updates are expected between 9:30 and 10:00 pm ET, with most results likely by late night if the race is not contested.

If democratic socialist Mamdani wins, the city will get its first Muslim mayor and the youngest leader in decades. A victory would also put him in the national spotlight after months of back-and-forth with US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to cut off funding to the city if Mamdani wins.

Meanwhile, if Cuomo wins, it would mark a major political comeback four years after he resigned as governor over several sexual harassment allegations.

If both lose and Sliwa wins, it would mean a Republican leading the country’s largest city at a time when some residents say they want someone to stand up to Trump.