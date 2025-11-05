Muslim, Indian-origin: Zohran Mamdani New York win a landmark in city’s history

Zohran Mamdani has done what few thought possible. The 34-year-old democratic socialist, born in Uganda to Indian-origin parents and raised in Queens, has been elected mayor of New York City - becoming the youngest to hold the office in more than a century, and the first Muslim, South Asian, and naturalized immigrant to lead the city. Zohran Mamdani, newly crowned New York mayor, campaigning in Brooklyn ahead of the elections.(Bloomberg File)

His victory on Tuesday night marks a watershed in New York politics and a triumph for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a hard-fought contest that drew the highest voter turnout for a mayoral race in over five decades, according to news agency Associated Press.

At his victory party in Brooklyn, Mamdani supporters cheered and embraced as The Associated Press called the race. Campaign posters flew through the air, one person waved the New York City flag, and Bad Bunny played over the speakers. Mamdani’s campaign posted a video on X of a subway pulling into City Hall station with the caption: “The next and last stop is City Hall.”

Campaign of firsts

Mamdani’s ascent from community organizer to City Hall is the stuff of political legend. He entered the race just a year ago as a long-shot candidate with no citywide recognition, running on a shoestring budget and an unabashedly left-wing platform.

What he lacked in establishment backing, he made up for in energy, humor, and a fiercely grassroots campaign.

His team relied heavily on social media, transforming TikTok clips, memes, and livestreams into political currency.

His now-viral campaign video - a subway train pulling into City Hall station with the line, “The next and last stop is City Hall” — summed up his improbable journey.

Mamdani’s campaign events often blurred the line between activism and community celebration - from soccer tournaments in Queens to block parties in the Bronx.

His focus on affordability, housing, and public transit resonated deeply in a city where the cost of living continues to soar.

Progressive victory

In defeating Cuomo - who had sought to mount a political comeback after resigning as governor amid sexual harassment allegations - Mamdani delivered a decisive win for progressives eager to move the Democratic Party leftward. His victory also underscored a generational shift, with younger voters turning out in record numbers.

Mamdani campaigned on promises of free bus service, city-run grocery stores, expanded child care, and a new Department of Community Safety that would send mental health workers to certain emergencies instead of police officers.

He also pledged to raise taxes on the city’s ultra-wealthy - a proposal likely to set up a clash with Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

Critics, including Hochul and national Republicans, dismissed his proposals as utopian. But his message of equity and optimism struck a chord across the city’s diverse communities.

How Mamdani dismantled Cuomo on the debate stage

In a series of fiery debates that defined the mayoral race, Mamdani repeatedly outmaneuvered Cuomo - turning the once-dominant former governor into a symbol of the old guard his campaign sought to replace.

From the Democratic primary to the final showdown before election day, Mamdani’s sharp one-liners and moral attacks left Cuomo visibly rattled. In one of the most replayed moments of the primary debate, Mamdani declared: “To Mr. Cuomo, I have never had to resign in disgrace. I have never cut Medicaid. I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA.”

Then, with a deliberate pause, he added: “The name is Mamdani. M-A-M-D-A-N-I. You should learn how to say it — because we’ve got to get it right.”

Cuomo tried to dismiss him as inexperienced, responding, “If you want to be in government, you have to be serious and mature.” But the damage was done - Mamdani’s clips went viral, his social media following surged, and the narrative shifted.

When they met again as rivals in the general election debates, Mamdani leaned in even harder. As Cuomo attacked him for being “a first-timer,” Mamdani fired back: “What I don’t have in experience, I make up for in integrity. What you don’t have in integrity, you can never make up for with experience.”

In the final debate, Mamdani delivered what observers called a “political knockout.” Inviting Charlotte Bennett, one of Cuomo’s accusers, to sit in the audience, he looked straight at his opponent and asked: “What do you say to the 13 women that you sexually harassed?”

The moment froze the stage and, as commentators noted, “ended the Cuomo comeback in real time.”

Uganda to NY City Hall

Zohran Mamdani’s personal story has been as compelling as his politics. Born in Kampala, Uganda, to parents of Indian descent, he moved to New York as a child after his family fled political unrest. His mother is acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a noted scholar.

He became a US citizen in 2018 — a fact that drew attacks from President Donald Trump, who once claimed Mamdani “shouldn’t even be allowed to run.”

Mamdani brushed off the threats, saying during a debate, “My citizenship isn’t a gift from any politician — it’s a promise I made to this city.”