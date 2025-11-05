‘Mayor Mamdani’: New Yorkers celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s stunning ascent to NYC mayor

Zohran Mamdani has defeated Andrew Cuomo to become the 111th mayor of New York City. At just 34, he will script history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of NYC. Democratic candidate for New York City, Zohran Mamdani was declared the mayor-elect after winning the election against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.(REUTERS)

With 75 percent of the votes in, Mamdani has secured 50.4 percent of the vote. His opponent Andrew Cuomo maintained a close contest with 41.3 percent of the vote. The Associated Press declared Mamdani the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

Mamdani ran a highly-visible campaign in the mayoral race – stepping out every day to meet constituents. Mamdani’s unlikely rise gives credence to Democrats who have urged the party to embrace more progressive, left-wing candidates instead of rallying behind centrists in hopes of winning back swing voters who have abandoned the party.

New Yorkers celebrate

Mamdani will now become New York City’s youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1. Supporters of the young Democratic socialist celebrated his win on social media.

“NYC didn’t just vote in a mayor, it just voted in a mirror. The city finally looks like the people who built it,” wrote X user Noah Lawrence.

“Billionaires spent over $40 million trying to tear him down. Trump admin even threatened to deport him. They threw everything at him but he never folded. Well done, Mayor Mamdani,” an X user posted.

“I love the people in this city & that money doesn't buy everything,” a user added.

Many called it a victory of progressive politics. “This is great, happy for him. What everyone should be paying attention to is how the media, rich, and old guard try to tear him down,” wrote X user Eddie Joseph.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is a 34-year-old American politician and community organiser who represents the 36th District (Astoria) in the New York State Assembly.

A member of the Democratic Party and aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Mamdani has been an outspoken progressive voice on issues such as housing, workers’ rights, and social justice.

He was born in Kampala, Uganda, to a prominent family of Indian descent—his father is Mahmood Mamdani, a renowned Ugandan academic and political theorist, and his mother is Mira Nair, the acclaimed Indian filmmaker known for movies like Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake. Mamdani moved to the United States as a child and grew up in New York City, where he now continues his political work.